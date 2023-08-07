When Concertgoers Attack: All the Stars Who've Been Hit With Objects at Their Shows

A strange thing happened on the way to score Beyoncé and Taylor Swift tickets this summer—the concertgoers, they seem to have gone wild.
And we don't just mean the Swifties who shook it off so hard at her July 22 stop in Seattle that they caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
Guys, you need to calm down.
But while being too loud at a show is hardly a crime (and taking a front-row selfie is a definitely a concert code of ethics gray area, sorry Miranda Lambert!), like, can we just not start throwing things at performers?
Because while passing a wheel of cheese to Pink at a London festival was all in gouda fun, chucking a phone, a drink, a piece of fruit or even your mom's ashes is straight-up assault. Basically, as country legend Tim McGraw put it, he does not like it, he does not love it.
"I think it's terrible," McGraw told CNN last month. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."
While the singer noted he's used to "soft goods" being thrown at him (read: lingerie), "don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it's just not appropriate to do. Everybody's there to have fun and there's just no need in any of that."
Check out all the stars who have been hit by objects mid-performance and had to stretch the limits of the phrase, "The show must go on."