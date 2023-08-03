Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and More Stars Donate $1 Million to Striking Actors Fund

Watch : Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are supporting their fellow actors.

The couple is among a handful of A-listers who each donated $1 million to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation, which is providing emergency assistance to actors on strike.

Foundation president Courtney B. Vance announced Aug. 2 that the program has raised $15 million, including $1 million or more given from couples Reynolds and Lively; George and Amal Clooney; Luciana and Matt Damon; Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness; and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Other stars to contribute at least $1 million include Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

Vance said the Foundation is processing 30 times their usual number of applications for emergency aid and received 400 requests in the last week. Grants are typically offered up to $1,500 per person for members who "demonstrate they have been directly impacted by the work stoppage" and prove their financial need.