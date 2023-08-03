Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Settle Their Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Breakup

Reese Witherspoon is crossing the finish line in her divorce.
The Big Little Lies star has settled her legal separation from ex Jim Toth, with both signing off on a marital dissolution agreement as well as a co-parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
News of the divorce settlement comes four months after Reese, 47, and Jim, 53, shared that they were ending their 11-year marriage.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement on March 24. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
At the time, a source told E! News the split was "amicable."
"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider shared. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."
Reese later reflected on the differences in how the breakup played out in the media compared to her divorce from her first husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.
"When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," she told Harper's Bazaar in July. "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."
While she acknowledged that there's bound to be speculation over what went wrong, the Walk the Line actress noted, "I can't control that."
"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable," she explained. "It's a vulnerable time for me."
The Oscar winner added, "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."
E! News has reached out to reps for Reese and Jim for comment on the divorce settlement but hasn't heard back.