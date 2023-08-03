Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Settle Their Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Breakup

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

Reese Witherspoon is crossing the finish line in her divorce.

The Big Little Lies star has settled her legal separation from ex Jim Toth, with both signing off on a marital dissolution agreement as well as a co-parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

News of the divorce settlement comes four months after Reese, 47, and Jim, 53, shared that they were ending their 11-year marriage.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement on March 24. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

At the time, a source told E! News the split was "amicable."

"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider shared. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."