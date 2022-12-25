Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids

For the holidays, Reese Witherspoon gifted fans a sweet new picture of her kids Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth, which further proves she may have cloned herself three times.

We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?

Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.

Take, for instance, her latest snap. On Christmas, the Legally Blonde alum shared a glimpse inside her family's holiday celebrations with a sweet picture of her brood gathered around the fireplace. (Quick refresher: She shares Ava and Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe. Reese and husband Jim Toth are parents to Tennessee.) While Deacon wore a casual sweater and Tennessee put on a hoodie, Ava glowed in a festive green shirt. To complete the look, she tied her pigtail braids in red ribbon.

And in another snap, the trio are seen in front of the Christmas tree, this time joined by Reese and husband Jim. And simply put, it's like looking at quadruplets—and Jim.

photos
Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas," she wrote alongside the Instagram, "and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!"

