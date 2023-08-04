What's Next for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Amid Royal Family Estrangement and Business Shake-Ups

Complicated media landscape for everyone aside, the end of that era had Sussex watchers wondering about the fate of the nine-figure production deal Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix, also in 2020.

That deal—though Meghan's proposed animated series didn't get off the ground—resulted in record numbers for a Netflix documentary premiere, the streamer sharing that 28 million households cranked up the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan when they dropped Dec. 8.

Netflix removed itself from the Harry-and-Meghan-under-fire narrative a couple of weeks later, saying in a statement to multiple media outlets, "We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, and we'll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus."

Incidentally, Netflix also has a surprise hit on its hands with... Suits! The streamer debuted the USA legal dramedy's first eight seasons June 17 (the whole series is still on Peacock), and apparently enough people have been bingeing that producers are being asked about reboot possibilities.

Executive producer Gene Klein said he didn't know of any "serious conversations" about reviving Suits. "It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday," he told TV Line. "But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."