Jon Gosselin Goes Public With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After 2 Years of Dating

Jon Gosselin is finally ready to share his love with the world.

After keeping their romance under wraps for the last two years, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum opened up about life with his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

So, why the wait? "My previous relationships would all go well in the beginning but then they'd move to miscommunications and secrets," Jon explained in a joint interview with The Sun. "Trust has always been an issue, but not this time."

As he noted, "I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they'd say, 'Screw you, you're famous and I don't have anything and I've had to give up this or that.' But this time it's not like that at all. It's easy."

The 46-year-old first met Stephanie at a mutual friend's backyard party months after his 2021 breakup with Colleen Conrad, according to Jon. The two stayed connected on social media in the following days, before he asked her out to a date at a local bistro.