Dwyane Wade Shares How His Family's Cross-Country Move Helped Zaya Find an Inclusive Community

Watch : Dwyane Wade Dedicates NAACP Image Awards Speech to Daughter Zaya

This parenting move turned out to be a slam dunk.

Dwyane Wade recently revealed that one of the reasons he and wife Gabrielle Union decided to move their family from Florida to California in 2020 was to ensure that their daughter, Zaya, had the space to be her authentic self.

"There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family," Dwyane told Parents Magazine in a digital cover story published August 1. "And finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that."

As the athlete—who shares 4-year-old daughter Kaavia with Gabrielle and is also dad to sons Zaire, 21, Xavier, 9, and nephew Dahveon Morris, 21—continued, "We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She's going to be a junior in high school now and she's been able to be accepted and become her here."

Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 at 12 years old. In August 2022, the former NBA star petitioned a California judge on his daughter's behalf to legally change her name and gender, which the court approved in February this year.