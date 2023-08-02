Kim Kardashian Reflects on the Night Kris Jenner First Met Boyfriend Corey Gamble Nearly a Decade Ago

Let's raise a martini to Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble—who, as Kim Kardashian recently reminded fans, have been together for almost a decade.

You're doing amazing, sweetie—er, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian recently took a trip down memory lane while celebrating Riccardo Tisci's birthday, recalling that her mom and Corey were first introduced during an outing with the designer.

"My mom met @coreygamble this night!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 1 alongside a throwback of her, Kris, Riccardo and Kendall Jenner. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014."

Kris first sparked romance rumors with Corey about a month after filing for divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, which was finalized later in 2014. But after nearly a decade together, would the momager and her boyfriend ever consider tying the knot themselves?

"You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," Kris, who was also previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, said on a 2017 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So, I don't know. You never know."

As the 67-year-old later added, "As long as things are going so well, then why ruffle it up?"

Love Lives of The Kardashians Stars

And six years later, it looks like things are continuing to go so well as Kris marked Corey's 42nd birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

"You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!" she wrote on Instagram in November. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe."

To keep up with more of Kris and Corey's sweet moments, read on.  

Instagram
Double Date

The pair went vacationing with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi in July 2023, posing for a group pic on their boat in Majorca, Spain. "The best," Ellen commented, before joking, "Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship."

Instagram
Ciao

Kris and Corey look stunning while attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice in August 2021.

Instagram
Out of the Office

"Good morning from @hotelducapedenroc ! Love you @fancyncr @coreygamble @funthingstodoinlife #outoftheoffice"

Instagram
Happy Hilfigers

"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I Love you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger @coreygamble #italiancelebration."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Gala 2019

Kris and Corey are all decked out on the 2019 Met Gala carpet in New York City! 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR
In the French Riviera

Ooh la la! The couple stuns in all-white at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala. 

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Seeing Double

Who's who?! Kris and Corey pose with the KarJenner mom's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, unveiled beside Kourtney's in May 2019. 

PER / BACKGRID
Kylie's 21st

Kris and Corey are looking sharp en route to Kylie's 21st birthday dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala 2018

The couple turns heads at the 2018 Met Gala in coordinating ensembles tied to the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
On the Carpet

Kris and Corey make quite the elegant pair on the red carpet ahead of 2016's Angel Ball in NYC.  

Clint Brewer/Splash News
Happy Easter!

The Kardashian family attends Easter Sunday church services in Calabasas.

WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
On the Go

Khloe, Kris and Corey are spotted in Van Nuys after a quick trip to Napa.

AKM-GSI
Yeezy After Party

After Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show, the famous family grabs dinner at  Estiatorio Milos in NYC.

SplashNews.com
Romantic Getaway

Kris and Corey look happy and relaxed on vacation in St. Barths.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Shopping Spree

The rain can't keep these two indoors! Kris and Corey brave the dreary weather in Paris for a shopping trip at the Yves Saint Laurent store.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Parisian Stroll

Kris flashes a megawatt grin as she enjoys the City of Light with her man.

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
Haute Couture

The lovebirds are snazzy in their designer duds at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

David X Prutting/BFA/Sipa USA
Suit & Tie

The couple is all smiles for dinner at the THE NOW fundraiser event to benefit the Aspen Art Museum.

Brewer/Whittle Splash News
Happiest Place On Earth

The pair enjoy the rides at Disneyland in celebration of Penelope Disick's 3rd birthday.

Xposure/AKM-GSI
Out & About

Always stylish, the duo make their fashionable way through LAX. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Front Row

Kris and Corey attend the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Instagram
Cool Kids

The cute couple snaps an adorable photo in similar black sunglasses.

Instagram
Good Company

Corey and Kris dine out with Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

TC/Splash News
So Fresh

The lovebirds are all dressed up for a romantic dinner date in Aspen.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Birthday Girl

Kris celebrates her 59th birthday at 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas with her man by her side.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Lovebirds

These two are always ready for their close-up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Romance

The dapper couple flaunts their romance on the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

AKM-GSI
Star Power

Corey always has Kris' back.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living
Pucker Up

The pair pack on the PDA during a celebration at Nobu Malibu in honor of Kris' Haute Living magazine cover.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Double Date

It's a mother-daughter double date night as Kris and Corey attend the DailyMail affair with Kylie Jenner and her now-ex, Tyga.

photos
View More Photos From Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble's Cutest Pics

