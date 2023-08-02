Kim Kardashian Reflects on the Night Kris Jenner First Met Boyfriend Corey Gamble Nearly a Decade Ago

Watch : How Kris Jenner Got Her Groove Back With BF Corey

You're doing amazing, sweetie—er, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Kim Kardashian recently took a trip down memory lane while celebrating Riccardo Tisci's birthday, recalling that her mom and Corey were first introduced during an outing with the designer.

"My mom met @coreygamble this night!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 1 alongside a throwback of her, Kris, Riccardo and Kendall Jenner. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014."

Kris first sparked romance rumors with Corey about a month after filing for divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, which was finalized later in 2014. But after nearly a decade together, would the momager and her boyfriend ever consider tying the knot themselves?

"You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," Kris, who was also previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, said on a 2017 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So, I don't know. You never know."

As the 67-year-old later added, "As long as things are going so well, then why ruffle it up?"