How Kris Jenner Is Celebrating "Amazing Partner" and "Step Dad" Corey Gamble on His Birthday

Kris Jenner is celebrating her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Dream Kardashian’s birthdays by sharing sweet and loving sentiments. Keep reading to find out what she said.

By Amy Lamare Nov 10, 2022 7:33 PMTags
Kris JennerKardashiansCelebritiesRob KardashianBlac ChynaSara FosterDream KardashianCorey Gamble
Watch: Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner For Birthday Party

Kris Jenner is celebrating the birthday of her longtime love.

For Corey Gamble's 42nd birthday Nov. 10, the momager celebrated her boyfriend with an intimate look inside their romance. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos, including one of them at a roulette table covered in cash, a shot of them dancing at an event and a slew of adorable selfies.

"Happy birthday my love @coreygamble," she wrote on Instagram. "You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you bab." 

Almost immediately, Corey commented to thank his love of eight years, writing, "Love you bab. Your [sic] my everything." 

photos
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble's Cutest Pics

Their friends were also quick to celebrate him. Tommy Hilfiger commented, "Happy Birthday to my man and friend @coreygamble ! Love you Corey." Meanwhile, Sara Foster wrote, "Cuties." 

But Corey wasn't the only person in Kris' life celebrating a birthday: The date also marks Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian's 6th birthday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

"Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives," she wrote to her granddaughter. "You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy. I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!"

She continued, "You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I'm so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo."

