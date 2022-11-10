How Kris Jenner Is Celebrating "Amazing Partner" and "Step Dad" Corey Gamble on His Birthday

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner For Birthday Party

Kris Jenner is celebrating the birthday of her longtime love.

For Corey Gamble's 42nd birthday Nov. 10, the momager celebrated her boyfriend with an intimate look inside their romance. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos, including one of them at a roulette table covered in cash, a shot of them dancing at an event and a slew of adorable selfies.

"Happy birthday my love @coreygamble," she wrote on Instagram. "You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you bab."

Almost immediately, Corey commented to thank his love of eight years, writing, "Love you bab. Your [sic] my everything."