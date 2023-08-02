You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop These Ulta Deals: Olaplex, It Cosmetics, MAC, St. Tropez, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I always try to stock up on my favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup products that I use most often. It is always a smart call to get ahead of potential beauty emergencies, especially if there's a major sale with some great deals.
If you want to purchase your favorite products or try some new ones, there are 48 hours left of the Ulta sale. There are major deals on all of your favorite brands including IT Cosmetics, Patchology, St. Tropez, Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, and Olaplex.
The Best Ulta Deals
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep, according to Patchology. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.
"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.
Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, Twin Pack
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes are a classic product. They get the job done at a great price point. They even remove waterproof makeup. Ulta shoppers left 17,800+ 5-star reviews for this product.
Olivia Culpo, Chlöe Bailey, Kenya Moore, Gizelle Bryant, and Alexia Nepola recommended these to E! shoppers.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
A clarifying shampoo is a deep cleaning shampoo that removes product buildup and dirt from your hair. You shouldn't use it every time you wash your hair, but it's essential to have in your rotation as a replacement product once week or every other week.
It gives you a blank canvas to start styling with. It also takes away remnants from hard water or chlorine, which is super relevant in the summer or if you swim a lot. The Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo addresses oiliness, increases shine, and delivers volume, the brand claims.
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Do you want hair with 2x shine, 4x moisture, 6x smoothness, and 94% more body, Olaplex recommends the Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Apply this to clean, damp hair and leave it on before ten minutes before you rinse it out.
IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Say hello to smooth, refreshed skin with this wrinkle-reducing retinol product. It combines the best benefits of a cream with a serum. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots in addition to improving skin firmness.
Check out the before and after photos below. An It Cosmetics shopper said, "I used every other night and notice fine lines on my forehead visibly reduced after about two weeks!"
Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette
The Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palettes have ten eyeshadow shades in two finishes, matte and metallic. The powders are easy to blend and they deliver an amazing color payoff with just one swipe. There's a set with rosy neutrals and another with warm neutrals.
A shopper said, "Boy, what a surprise! Great coverage small palette that packs a punch! Very satisfied with this product."
This palette and everything from Kylie Cosmetics is 25% off.
NUDESTIX NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
If you prefer a mineral sunscreen, try this one out. It has SPF 30 and it's oil-free, lightweight, and super-hydrating. It comes in five shades.
A shopper said, "First, this is a moisturizer, primer and sunscreen as one. Second, my makeup stays on and looks perfect after hours of wear. I love it and love everything I've used from this line." Another reviewed, "This sunscreen is so smooth while applying. It doesn't require any blending after applying plus it protects you from sun! A definitely go-go."
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
Hold the spray 12 inches from your face and spray. You can use this before makeup as primer, after to lock it in, or for those makeup-free days for some extra hydration.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a voluminous blowout with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. You can use this device to dry and style your hair at the same time. Create those oh-so-trendy blowouts inspired by the 90s. Achieve a shiny, straight look. Style some subtle waves. Add a flip to your ends. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
Ulta has this Revlon heated styling brush in two colors. There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more.
Stila One Step Correct Brightening & Correcting Primer
Correct, brighten, and moisturize your skin in one step with this Stila primer. You'll create a flawless, radiant canvas for your makeup every single time you get ready.
A shopper said, "Love this stuff, it's a great color corrector and primer for my face. This is a must have for me. I've been buying for years. When I run out, I always have to go to get more. It makes a huge difference."
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
These ultra-blendable eyeshadows include a mix of amber neutral eyeshadows in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette has 2,400+ 5-star reviews.
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick
If you're looking for an effective way to clear out those pores, you need to check out the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick. This product is so easy to use. After washing your face, massage the stick over damp skin in circular motions, targeting those areas where you tend to have clogged pores; i.e. the T-zone and the nose. Then rinse it off with warm water. If you really want to take the experience up a notch, open up the pores with a steam towel or use this stick right after you shower.
According to the brand, the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick extracts "blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities." If your current skincare routine isn't coming through, add this internet-famous blackhead stick to the mix.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
If you love a cooling moisturizer, this pick from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is perfect for you. It has two types of hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients like squalane and jojoba esters. The Hydrogel Cream hydrates and firms the skin.
A fan of the product said, "HOLY GRAIL FIX/ GREAT FOR CYSTIC ACNE. Such an amazing cream. Please don't ever stop making this. I suffer from occasional dry patches and dehydration since I am on acne medication (spironolactone) and on tretinoin I apply topically (on top of the cream after it absorbs) my skin hasn't looked this good since before the pandemic. I'm honestly speechless. I was spending $30+ on moisturizers that didn't moisturize as well as this one and it makes my makeup look so beautiful!!!"
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water. This is great to take off makeup and unclog pores, in my experience. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies.
COOLA Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion
Unfortunately, sunburn does happen. Make sure you are prepared for that discomfort with this incredibly soothing after sun, recovery lotion.
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat or even if you're wearing a protective face mask.
A fan of the primer said, "This primer truly keeps my oiliness at bay and my foundation stays flawless all day, especially around my nose. I always reach for this primer and I have been through 2 tubes already. About to purchase my third!"
PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Replace your moisturizer, primer, foundation, and SPF with this do-it-all product. This is great for those who want a "no makeup" look. If you want to look and feel like your best self, the PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 delivers that "your skin, but better" appearance.
Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm
The Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm transforms from a balm to smooth oil when it's applied to your skin. It removes makeup and dirt in just one step. Instead of stripping the skin of essential oils, it leaves you feeling hydrated and soothed. If you didn't think it could get better than that, it's formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, polyethylene, mineral oil, alcohol or artificial coloring.
There are options for 5 skin types.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 20 Roller Hairsetter
These salon-quality hot rollers can help you achieve volume like no other. In just five to 10 minutes, you'll have gorgeous, shiny and bouncy hair. Play around with your desired curl patterns by leaving the rollers in for a longer or shorter amount of time.
Looking for more beauty deals? Here's your chance to save 43% on tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals.