Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

Watch : Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of Twins Rumi & Sir

This adorable photo is absolutely irreplaceable.

Fans got a rare glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 6-year-old daughter Rumi thanks to another musical superstar: Madonna. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a glimpse into her time at the July 30 East Rutherford, New Jersey, stop on Renaissance World Tour.

The Queen of Pop posed alongside Queen Bey and their children in a picture shared to Madonna's Instagram Story following the show. In addition to Rumi, the duo were joined by three of Madonna's daughters—Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

While big sister Blue Ivy, 11, has taken a major part of Beyonce's tour as a dancer, Rumi and her twin brother Sir, often stay out of the spotlight. This photo sighting comes almost a year after fans were last given a look into the Carter's life at home. The family of five shared a snap from their Halloween celebrations where they dressed up as members of Disney's The Proud Family. The "Formation" singer captioned the November post, "Family every single day and night."