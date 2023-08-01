Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

This adorable photo is absolutely irreplaceable.
Fans got a rare glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 6-year-old daughter Rumi thanks to another musical superstar: Madonna. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a glimpse into her time at the July 30 East Rutherford, New Jersey, stop on Renaissance World Tour.
The Queen of Pop posed alongside Queen Bey and their children in a picture shared to Madonna's Instagram Story following the show. In addition to Rumi, the duo were joined by three of Madonna's daughters—Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.
While big sister Blue Ivy, 11, has taken a major part of Beyonce's tour as a dancer, Rumi and her twin brother Sir, often stay out of the spotlight. This photo sighting comes almost a year after fans were last given a look into the Carter's life at home. The family of five shared a snap from their Halloween celebrations where they dressed up as members of Disney's The Proud Family. The "Formation" singer captioned the November post, "Family every single day and night."
For her part, Madonna's appearance at Beyoncé's show marks one of her first outings after being hospitalized for several days in July for a serious bacterial infection.
And to make the significance of the occasion, Beyoncé was even sure to give the "Material Girl" artist a shoutout during the show.
While performing "Break My Soul," the 41-year-old said into the mic, "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen, Mother, Madonna, we love you." The words even appeared on the stage's screens.
Madonna shared a snap of the moving moment to her Instagram, thanking Beyoncé for the sweet message and the show itself. "Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show" she wrote alongside a crown emoji. "My daughters were enthralled! We love you!"
And Beyoncé isn't the only one showing Madonna support following her health scare—the musical icon also gave all her children a huge shout out recently.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna wrote in her July 30 post, alongside pics of herself with her other two children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and David, 17. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect." Madonna is also mom to 22-year-old son Rocco.
She continued, "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."