YouTuber Ethan Dolan Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kristina Alice

Ethan Dolan is ready to subscribe to the married life.
The YouTuber, best known for producing comedy videos with his twin brother Grayson Dolan, is engaged to girlfriend Kristina Alice after three years of dating.
Kristina, 25, announced the happy news on July 31, captioning an Instagram photo of herself embracing the 23-year-old while wearing a large diamond ring: "The most special day of my life."
The comments section of her post was quickly flooded with well wishes from other social media stars, with fellow YouTuber Ricky Dillon writing, "WOW CONGRATS!!!!!!"
"Still crying so incredibly happy for u 2," influencer Sydney Serena commented, while the Merrell Twins added, "Congratulations!!"
The engagement comes four years after Kristina starred as Ethan's love interest in the 2018 music video for Cub Sport's "Hawaiian Party." The pair took their chemistry offscreen nearly two years later, with Ethan confirming that he was in a "committed relationship" in a July 2020 video posted to the Dolan Twins' YouTube channel.
By that fall, Kristina was living with the Dolan brothers at their Los Angeles home. During a November 2020 appearance on the Deeper with The Dolan Twins podcast, the Australian influencer said she saw herself "definitely married" to Ethan in five years.
As for kids? "We have twins on both sides of the family," Kristina noted to Ethan, adding that she wouldn't be surprised if she would be "the one who gets triplets."
"But how amazing would that be?" Grayson quipped, prompting Kristina to reply, "I know it'll be amazing, but ugh."
The rare glimpse into Ethan's life comes just a few years after he and Grayson, who first rose to fame as teens on Vine before finding success on YouTube, revealed they would be stepping back from producing content on a weekly basis as their work schedule had taken a toll on their private lives.
"I need to figure out what I need to do to improve my quality of life," Ethan explained in a 2019 video. "We need to stop stunting our growth. If we don't correct these problems now, it could last a lot longer."
However, after ceasing to publish content on their Dolan Twins pages in 2020 and ending their podcast the following year, the pair recently returned to the public eye to reveal their newest pursuit: filmmaking.
"I made a short film called ‘Nothing Left to Give' with Grayson," Ethan wrote on Instagram July 19. "Our incredible cast and crew made it possible. We're very grateful to be premiering at HollyShorts film festival this August. Have a blessed day.