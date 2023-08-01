YouTuber Ethan Dolan Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kristina Alice

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Ethan Dolan is ready to subscribe to the married life.

The YouTuber, best known for producing comedy videos with his twin brother Grayson Dolan, is engaged to girlfriend Kristina Alice after three years of dating.

Kristina, 25, announced the happy news on July 31, captioning an Instagram photo of herself embracing the 23-year-old while wearing a large diamond ring: "The most special day of my life."

The comments section of her post was quickly flooded with well wishes from other social media stars, with fellow YouTuber Ricky Dillon writing, "WOW CONGRATS!!!!!!"

"Still crying so incredibly happy for u 2," influencer Sydney Serena commented, while the Merrell Twins added, "Congratulations!!"

The engagement comes four years after Kristina starred as Ethan's love interest in the 2018 music video for Cub Sport's "Hawaiian Party." The pair took their chemistry offscreen nearly two years later, with Ethan confirming that he was in a "committed relationship" in a July 2020 video posted to the Dolan Twins' YouTube channel.