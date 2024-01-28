Inside Tom Brady's Life After Football and Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

Tom Brady had a very unusual summer.

Because for the first time since he embarked on his 23-season NFL career in 2000, he didn't have to be game-ready by September.

Not that he didn't remain in impressive shape, maintaining his temple still a top priority for the seven-time Super Bowl winner even if he is watching football from the sidelines this year. And his schedule is still pretty packed for a retired guy.

"I have not been bored, I would say that," Brady told E! News from his Florida home in June last year, noting he'd just come back from attending a wedding in Europe. "There's been a lot going on."

In fact, it was "maybe a little bit busier than I would like."

Afterward, however, the 46-year-old got to enjoy some summer fun with his kids—Jack, 16, his son with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And now, more than a year since his divorce was finalized, Brady is settling into a characteristically busy groove as a superstar athlete turned sky's-the-limit multihyphenate.