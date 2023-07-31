Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole in Murders of Her Kids, Chad Daybell’s First Wife

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Lori Vallow will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Two months after she was found guilty in her triple murder case, the 50-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to NBC News.

Back in May, an Idaho jury found Lori was responsible for first-degree murder in the killings of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow. Additionally, Vallow was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the killings of her two kids as well as guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tamara "Tammy" Daybell. (For his part, Chad has pleaded not guilty on all counts and will be tried separately.)

Prior to her sentencing, Lori, whose religious beliefs were examined during the trial, told the court that she had been in contact with the "spirit world," adding that Tylee and JJ told her they were happy.