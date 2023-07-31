Paul Reubens Dead: Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien and More Stars Honor Pee-Wee Herman Actor

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Stars are tipping a hat to Paul Reubens.

After a decades-long career, which included portraying the character Pee-Wee Herman, the 70-year-old actor passed away on July 30 following a private battle with cancer.

As news of Reuben's passing emerged on July 31, fans, friends and fellow stars from around the world paid tribute to the late comedian.

"No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens," Conan O'Brien tweeted. "Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."

Judd Apatow, who worked with Reubens on Pee-Wee's Big Holiday—his final outing as the beloved character—captioned a photo of his collaborator on Instagram with three heart emojis.

Jimmy Kimmel, who had Reubens as a guest on his late-night talk show in Feb. 2020, also honored the late star on social media.

"Paul Reubens was like no one else—a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time," he tweeted. "He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."