Paul Reubens Dead: Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien and More Stars Honor Pee-Wee Herman Actor

Jimmy Kimmel, Cher and more stars are paying tribute to Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, who died on July 30 at the age of 70.

By Jess Cohen Jul 31, 2023 6:36 PMTags
Paul ReubensCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Stars are tipping a hat to Paul Reubens.

After a decades-long career, which included portraying the character Pee-Wee Herman, the 70-year-old actor passed away on July 30 following a private battle with cancer.

As news of Reuben's passing emerged on July 31, fans, friends and fellow stars from around the world paid tribute to the late comedian.

"No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens," Conan O'Brien tweeted. "Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."

Judd Apatow, who worked with Reubens on Pee-Wee's Big Holiday—his final outing as the beloved character—captioned a photo of his collaborator on Instagram with three heart emojis.

Jimmy Kimmel, who had Reubens as a guest on his late-night talk show in Feb. 2020, also honored the late star on social media.

"Paul Reubens was like no one else—a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time," he tweeted. "He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

See more celebrity tributes to Reubens below.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber Spent $14K to Transform Into Dog: Takes First Walk in Public

2
Exclusive

Below Deck Fans, Captain Lee & Kate Chastain Have a New TV Show

3

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

Natasha Lyonne: "Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is."

Cher: "Goodbye Paul Goodnight sweet prince May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Paul Feig: "This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul."

Dane Cook: "Paul Reubens was a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here."

David Hasselhoff: "Paul Reubens was a great, great friend. He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone's birthday from our class. He was in my class at CalArts and we had the same business manager. He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed."

To look back at Reubens' life in pictures, keep scrolling...

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1980
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1980
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
1981
Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images
1983
Mario Ruiz/ZUMAPRESS.com
1986
John Kisch Archive/Getty Images
1986
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
1986
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
1987
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Moviestore/Shutterstock
1999
Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
2000
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Disney Pictures
2006
Isabella Vosmikova/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image
2007
John Shearer/WireImage
2007
Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images
2007
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2010
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2010
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
2010
Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
2011
John Shearer/WireImage
2011
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2015
David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
2015
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
2015
Alli Harvey/Getty Images for Netflix
2016
Christopher Willard via Getty Images
2020
Christopher Willard via Getty Images
2021
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber Spent $14K to Transform Into Dog: Takes First Walk in Public

2
Exclusive

Below Deck Fans, Captain Lee & Kate Chastain Have a New TV Show

3

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

4

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70 After Cancer Battle

5

Your First Look at VPR Star Tom Sandoval's New Reality TV Gig