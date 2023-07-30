RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Responds to Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement to Katharina Mazepa

Watch : Most JAW-DROPPING Real Housewives Moments

Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband just got engaged and the Real Housewives of Miami star has some thoughts.

Plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, 57, and Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, 27, shared photos and videos of his sunset proposal in Ibiza, Spain on Instagram July 29. About three hours later, Lisa, 41, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

E! News has reached out to reps for Lenny and his fiancé for a response to Lisa's remarks and has not heard back. They had previously stated that their relationship began after the former couple had separated.

Lenny's mother, Marina Hochstein, 83, commented on the couple's engagement post with a dig at Lisa. "I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you," she wrote. "You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations."

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories again to respond to Marina's remarks. "What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother," she wrote. "How disgusting."