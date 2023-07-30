RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Responds to Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement to Katharina Mazepa

Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband just got engaged and the Real Housewives of Miami star has some thoughts.
Plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, 57, and Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, 27, shared photos and videos of his sunset proposal in Ibiza, Spain on Instagram July 29. About three hours later, Lisa, 41, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."
E! News has reached out to reps for Lenny and his fiancé for a response to Lisa's remarks and has not heard back. They had previously stated that their relationship began after the former couple had separated.
Lenny's mother, Marina Hochstein, 83, commented on the couple's engagement post with a dig at Lisa. "I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you," she wrote. "You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations."
Lisa took to her Instagram Stories again to respond to Marina's remarks. "What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother," she wrote. "How disgusting."
The doctor filed for divorce from Lisa–with whom he shares children Logan, 8, and Elle, 3—in May 2022 after more than 12 years of marriage. Around the same time, he confirmed his relationship with Katharina, also known as Miss Vienna 2014, after the two were spotted outside a Miami club.
In July 2022, two months after Lenny submitted his divorce papers, Katharina filed for a restraining order against Lisa, accusing the Peacock star of "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements" to and about her publicly online. Among these supposed false statements was that Katharina and Lenny had had an affair prior to his split from Lisa, an allegation that both he and his now-fiancé denied.
The doctor said in a statement to E! News in May 2022 that after the "decision was made" to divorce, "I began seeing Katharina." He added, "I was honest with Lisa about my intentions and she was aware of everything I was planning to do before I did anything."
Katharina told E! News in a statement the following August, "I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated. As Lenny pointed out in his own public statement, they have been separated and sleeping in different bedrooms for months now and living separate lives for months now. It is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship."
The case was dismissed the following November, court records show, with a judge ruling that there was no "just cause" in Katharina's petition for a restraining order, court records show. Lisa later told Page Six in a statement at the time that the accusations against her were "false and fictitious."
Katharina has also been married before. This past April, she finalized a divorce from Shilo Mazepa.
Meanwhile, Lisa has herself moved on—she confirmed earlier this year that she is dating businessman Jody Glidden.
Lenny and Katharina's engagement post received mixed reactions overall. One person commented, "Dude just divorced and now engaged within the year. Yikes." Lenny responded, "Dude doesn't need your blessing or permission."
Another user wrote, "How big is his bank account?" Lenny replied, "Supremely bigger than yours."
