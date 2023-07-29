President Joe Biden Publicly Identifies His 7th Grandchild for First Time

Joe and Jill Biden are shedding light on a family matter.
The President confirmed for the first time that his son Hunter Biden welcomed a daughter named Navy Joan Roberts with Lunden Roberts in 2018, the year before Hunter married his second wife Melissa Cohen.
"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the President said in a statement to People. "This is not a political issue, it's a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."
She is the 7th grandchild of Joe and Jill.
His words come a month after Hunter settled a child support case with Lunden, who lives in Arkansas, according to NBC News. At the time, Navy, 4, had not been publicly identified nor acknowledged by Joe and Jill as one of their grandchildren.
The child support settlement noted that Hunter and Lunden had "reached an agreement as to all pending matters," according to court documents obtained by NBC News. The terms of the settlement said Hunter must pay child support until Navy turns 18 years old, as well as help set up a college fund.
Hunter, who is an artist, must also give Navy some of his paintings that "vary in size with a minimum size of 24 by 24," per court documents. On her behalf, Lunden agreed to not pursue her request to change Navy's surname to Biden.
In addition to Navy, the 53-year-old is also dad to daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. He shares a son Beau Jr., 3, with Melissa.
Since welcoming Navy four years ago, Lunden has shared continuous update about the little girl on Instagram, including on her first birthday. As she wrote on August 2019, "You have taught me more in your first year of life than I ever could have expected in my 28 years of living. I've never been more grateful for God's will, for he knew just how much my heart needed you and those big blue eyes."
For Navy's fourth birthday, Lunden post an Instagram carousel of her daughter looking all grown up.
"God knew I needed you," Lunden wrote last August. "I love you, always and forever."
Keep scrolling for a full rundown into the First Family.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)