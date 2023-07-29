President Joe Biden Publicly Identifies His 7th Grandchild for First Time

President Joe Biden identified son Hunter Biden's fifth child—a 4-year-old daughter named Navy Joan Roberts—for the first time, adding, "This is not a political issue, it's a family matter."

Joe and Jill Biden are shedding light on a family matter.

The President confirmed for the first time that his son Hunter Biden welcomed a daughter named Navy Joan Roberts with Lunden Roberts in 2018, the year before Hunter married his second wife Melissa Cohen.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the President said in a statement to People. "This is not a political issue, it's a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

She is the 7th grandchild of Joe and Jill.

His words come a month after Hunter settled a child support case with Lunden, who lives in Arkansas, according to NBC News. At the time, Navy, 4, had not been publicly identified nor acknowledged by Joe and Jill as one of their grandchildren.

The child support settlement noted that Hunter and Lunden had "reached an agreement as to all pending matters," according to court documents obtained by NBC News. The terms of the settlement said Hunter must pay child support until Navy turns 18 years old, as well as help set up a college fund.

Hunter, who is an artist, must also give Navy some of his paintings that "vary in size with a minimum size of 24 by 24," per court documents. On her behalf, Lunden agreed to not pursue her request to change Navy's surname to Biden.

In addition to Navy, the 53-year-old is also dad to daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. He shares a son Beau Jr., 3, with Melissa.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images; Instagram

Since welcoming Navy four years ago, Lunden has shared continuous update about the little girl on Instagram, including on her first birthday. As she wrote on August 2019, "You have taught me more in your first year of life than I ever could have expected in my 28 years of living. I've never been more grateful for God's will, for he knew just how much my heart needed you and those big blue eyes."

For Navy's fourth birthday, Lunden post an Instagram carousel of her daughter looking all grown up.

"God knew I needed you," Lunden wrote last August. "I love you, always and forever."

Keep scrolling for a full rundown into the First Family.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Ashley Blazer Biden 

Joe Biden and Jill Biden welcomed daughter Ashley, their only child together, on June 9, 1981.

She attended Tulane and got her master's degree in social work from University of Pennsylvania's School of Social Policy and Practice in 2010. She became a social worker with the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, after which she spent more than seven years as associate director of the Delaware Center for Justice. 

She founded the clothing brand Livelihood in 2017, partnering with Gilt on a line of hoodies that sold out, to raise money for community programs focused on eliminating income inequality. The logo is an LH being pierced by an arrow—a tribute to her late brother, Beau Biden.

It's a reference to how "we have to sometimes be pulled all the way down to shoot forward," Ashley explained to The Lily in June 2020. "He was my bow. His cancer brought me to my knees. I had no choice but to shoot forward, keep going, keep aiming at my own dreams." Naturally, her father was at New York Fashion Week to support her when she debuted the garment.

"I'm extremely proud of her," Joe told E! News at the NYFW event, flashing a huge grin. "She's been trying to change the world since she's been 3 years old, and I think she's going to do it."

In an interview with Today, Ashley said she would not have a job in her father's administration, but planned to use her platform "to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization. I do hope to bring awareness and education to some subjects that are really important."

MOHD FYROL/AFP via Getty Images
Ashley and Howard Krein

Ashley Biden met her husband—a plastic surgeon, professor of otolaryngology and chief medical officer of the venture capital firm StartUp Health—through Beau.

Howard asked his future father-in-law for his permission (granted) and popped the question atop a cliff in Big Sur, Calif., at sunset. He and Ashley married in June 2012 at the same Catholic church in Delaware where she was baptized and they live in Philadelphia.

"I think to myself, aw, God, my little girl! This can't have passed so quick," the father of the bride told People before the wedding. But, he added, "This is the right guy. And he's getting a helluva woman."

Keith Bedford/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Beau Biden

Joe invokes his late son, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, frequently, the former Army major and two-term Delaware attorney general's courage and devotion to his family still an inspiration to his father. Beau died of glioblastoma in 2015, which influenced the still-grieving vice president's choice not to run for president in 2016—but also his decision to go for it in 2020.

"I wanted to celebrate Beau's life and the people he touched," Joe told the New York Times in 2017, explaining the motivation behind his memoir Promise Me, Dad. "Beau had a strict code of honor. That may sound silly, but it's true. My Dad had an expression: 'Never explain and never complain.' I never once heard Beau complain. Not once."

Joe continued, "One night, when it was clear that the odds weren't good, he asked me to stay after dinner at his house, about a mile from here. He said: 'Dad, I know you love me more than anyone in the world. But promise me you'll be O.K. I'll be O.K., Dad.' He had come face to face with his mortality. He watched me go through the loss of his mother and sister. And he didn't want me to turn inward. He didn't want me to give up on the robustness of life."

In his eulogy for his brother, Hunter recalled his first memory of Beau: Waking up in the hospital next to him in 1972 after the car wreck that killed their mom and sister.

Joe told the New York Times in 2017, "Hunt had a skull fracture, almost every bone in his body was broken. And Beau, just 4, in the next bed, held his hand and kept saying: 'Hunt, I love you. Look at me. I love you, I love you, I love you.' At the funeral Hunt said in 42 years that 'he has never stopped holding my hand.'"

On Jan. 19, he spoke at the National Guard/Army Reserve center named after his son before leaving for Washington, D.C., expressing how proud he was to be "a son of Delaware. And I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility. Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president." 

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Beau and Hallie Biden

Beau married Hallie Biden (née Olivere) in 2002. They welcomed daughter Natalie Naomi Biden (her middle name paying tribute to Beau's late sister) in 2004 and son Robert Hunter Biden II in 2006.

The four of them lived with Joe and Jill for a year while they were building a home nearby. "I wished they'd never move," Joe recalled to the New York Times.

After Beau died, Hallie's dad Ron Olivere, told Delaware's News Journal in 2015 that Joe Biden consulted his daughter first before he made any decision about whether to run for president in 2016. "He did discuss this with family," Olivere said. "He discussed it with my daughter and her response was, 'Pop, we're behind you all the way. We're behind you 100 percent.'"

Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images
Hunter Biden

The president-elect's younger son—born Robert Hunter Biden—who has been candid about his various personal struggles, including his battle with drug addiction. He became a controversial target of his father's political opponents and is currently under federal investigation for possible tax offenses.

With headlines swirling, Hunter steered clear of most of his father's campaign events in 2020, even before COVID rendered so much of the operation virtual or social-distanced.

"Beau and I have been there since we were carried in baskets during his first campaign," Hunter told the New Yorker in 2019. "We went everywhere with him. At every single major event and every small event that had to do with his political career, I was there. I've never missed a rally for my dad. The notion that I'm not standing next to him in Philadelphia, next to the Rocky statue, it's heartbreaking for me. It's killing me and it's killing him. Dad says, 'Be here.' Mom says, 'Be here.' But at what cost?"

But ultimately the majority of the American people wanted Joe Biden to be the president regardless of any past wrongdoings or salacious theories about his family, and Hunter—who spoke remotely during the Democratic National Convention in August, when Joe officially accepted the nomination—was right there in person on Nov. 7 for his dad's victory speech in Wilmington.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA
Hunter and Kathleen Buhle

Not that Hunter earned his share of scandalous headlines.

The Yale Law School graduate married Kathleen Buhle in 1993 and they have three daughters together: Naomi, born in 1993 and Joe's eldest grandchild; Finnegan, born in 1998; and Maisy, born in 2001. The longtime couple split up in 2015 and divorced in 2017, with Kathleen citing drug use and infidelity among her husband's shortcomings in her divorce filing. 

Hunter went on to have a relationship with Hallie, his brother's widow. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," he said in a statement to Page Six when that news got out. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

Then, in 2019, he was sued for child support by Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claimed Hunter was the father of her child—later identified by Joe Biden as Navy—born in August 2018. Hunter at first denied having a sexual relationship with the woman, but in January 2020 an Arkansas judge signed off on an order of paternity, a DNA test having proven that he was the child's biological dad. Hunter subsequently agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of monthly child support, according to CNBC.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hunter and Melissa Cohen

In May 2019, Hunter married Melissa Cohen, a documentary filmmaker from South Africa, in a rooftop ceremony in Los Angeles after a whirlwind courtship. Case in point: According to the New Yorker, just days after their first date, Hunter had "shalom" (Hebrew for hello, goodbye and peace) tattooed on the inside of his left bicep to match one that Melissa has. And then a few days after that, he proposed.

Then they tied the knot, all in the same month.

After the ceremony, Hunter told the magazine, "I called my dad and said that we just got married. He was on speaker, and he said to her, 'Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again.' And he said to me, 'Honey, I knew that when you found love again that I'd get you back.' And my reply was, I said, 'Dad, I always had love. And the only thing that allowed me to see it was the fact that you never gave up on me, you always believed in me.'"

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
Hunter and Little Beau

Hunter and Melissa welcomed son Beau March 28, 2020, and the then-8-month-old was in his dad's arms when the family reunited for President-Elect Biden's victory speech Nov. 7.

Jamie Rose for Getty Images

Hunter wasn't kidding about the whole family being in the habit of coming together for every significant event on Joe's political calendar over the years. Here, at a DNC meeting in 2007, his daughters Finnegan and Naomi, with their cousin Natalie (in Naomi's arms), sat beside their Uncle Beau.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jill made an appearance with her five grandchildren and new daughter-in-law Melissa in May 2019.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

Joe told Anderson Cooper during a virtual CNN town hall in March, before grandbaby No. 6 was born, "Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them."

Natalie and Robert lived nearby, he shared, and—with social distancing the order of the day—"we sit on our back porch and they sit out on the lawn with two chairs there, and we talk about everything that is going on in their day. And talk about being home from school. And who's driving whom crazy, and so on."

Twitter

Naomi Biden, who graduated from Columbia Law School in the summer of 2020, tweeted out a photo of the five older grandkids hugging their grandpa when they found out he had won the presidential election on the morning of Nov. 7.

Her pinned tweet, from Oct. 22, reads, "Anyone who wants to get to @JoeBiden, will have to get past us first...We may not look intimidating, but remember, our Nana is @DrBiden..."

In it's a small world after all news, Naomi and first daughter Tiffany Trump were undergraduates at University of Pennsylvania together (future President Donald Trump and future President-Elect Joe Biden both attended the graduation in 2016), and Tiffany shared a photo of herself and Naomi hanging out in the Hamptons in the summer of 2018. 

Instagram
Naomi and Peter Neal

Naomi married fellow lawyer Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19, the first nuptials hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since President Barack Obama's official photographer, Pete Souza, wed Patti Lease in 2013 in front of 35 guests.

David McNew for Getty Images
Valerie Biden

Joe is the eldest of four siblings, and sister Valerie Biden Owens has been a familiar figure on (all the) campaign trails in her brother's life. In fact, she's been his closest political advisor for almost half a century.

"We all know him as a great talker," she told Axios in an interview after her big brother was declared the winner of the 2020 election. "I mean: There goes Biden again—as I'm doing right now—talking and talking. But my brother's even a better listener."

Asked what she'd call him once he officially became president, Valerie said, "Joey. Joe." Or, "if he calls me First Sister, I'll call him Mr. President."

