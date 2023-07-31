Check Out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Deals on Free People Sweaters, Skirts, Dresses & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to do some online shopping today, you're in luck because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing. This is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year where you can score huge deals on top brands for anything from fashion to beauty to home through August 6.
One of the most popular brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Free People. Everyone loves Free People for their feminine boho chic aesthetic and quality apparel. However, sometimes the cost can be a little high, but fortunately, you can snag your wish list items right now for a discounted price. There are deals on dresses, skirts, sweaters, shorts, jackets, you name it. You should also check out Free People's iconic items like the Adella Bralette or the Way Home Skort.
With only a few days left, you better start shopping now before these best-sellers start running out. Here are our favorite Free People deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater
Everyone needs a good cable knit sweater, especially with fall right around the corner. This tunic style sweater will have an oversized fit and end around the mid thigh. You can choose from five colors.
Free People Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
Crosby Plaid Blazer
Get this blazer for a more formal, academic look that would be great in your fall wardrobe.
Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt
This fun and flowy maxi skirt from Free People is exactly what you need in your summer wardrobe. Maxi skirts are the thing right now, and what better chance to hop on the trend than getting this one on sale.
All Star Runsie
Workout freely with this one-piece number that's on sale for $33 off. This is a sporty romper made of a nylon and spandex blend with a strappy back that comes in blue or black.
Camella Floral Print Minidress
This is your next everyday dress that you can look cute in while still feeling comfy and relaxed.
We the Free Out of Ordinary Denim Miniskirt
This denim miniskirt is totally a Y2K moment. This would be a great alternative to your normal denim shorts.
We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top
This versatile long sleeve top will provide you great looks throughout the day and into the night. It comes in four colors: black, purple, green, and yellow.
Brittnee Print Smocked Back Peplum Top
This fun and feminine peplum top has to go straight to your shopping cart. The puff sleeves, sweetheart neckline, and cool blue color make this shirt the perfect statement top.
Sepia Plaid Jacquard Oversize Cardigan
Like it or not, fall is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Cardigans galore! This plaid oversize cardigan is the perfect cozy look for the season.
Layla Faux Leather Miniskirt
Elevate your miniskirt game with this pleated faux leather skirt that's perfect for a night out or paired with some stockings for a cute fall outfit.
We the Free Arden Extra Long Cotton Top
This top is a fan favorite Free People staple. It's made of super soft and breathable cotton with thumb holes and an oversized length for even more comfort.
Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater
This sweater adds a modern, trendy touch with the cropped and boxy fit and uneven hem to a classic cable knit look. It comes in five colors.
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
This bralette is an iconic Free People piece, and you have to get it on sale now.
Polish It Off Stripe Pants
These lightweight track pants are perfect for when you're on the go and you want to be both comfy and cute.
One of the Boys Plaid Tunic Shirt
This tunic shirt is the perfect thing to throw on in the morning when you're in a rush for an everyday, casual look.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
