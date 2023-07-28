Mandy Moore Shares 2-Year-Old Son Gus Has Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome

Watch : What's It Like Having 2 Kids Under 2 Years Old? Mandy Moore Says...

Mandy Moore is opening about a family health scare.

The This Is Us alum took to social media to share an incident that landed her family in multiple doctor offices on July 22. She revealed that her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's 2-year-old son Gus woke up that morning with an unexplained rash, and medical professionals were unable to immediately determine its cause.

"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am," Mandy wrote alongside a picture of Gus on her July 28 Instagram story. "We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch."

She added that despite bringing Gus to a pediatrician, dermatologist and pediatric dermatologist, the young boy was all "smiles and laughs like the rockstar he is."

Thankfully, doctors were eventually able to identify the skin condition.

"Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome," the 39-year-old wrote over an image of the toddler's legs covered in red splotches. "It's all over his legs and geet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else."