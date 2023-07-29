What No One Understood About Tupac Shakur—and Why His Murder Was Beyond Shocking

Watch : Tupac's Final Album "All Eyez on Me" Turns 15: E! News Rewind

The 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur can have a sense of the inevitable about it.

"He's blowing past all the stop signs," Allen Hughes, director and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated FX documentary series Dear Mama, told E! News in an exclusive interview, "and it's a moving train wreck at a certain point. It's heartbreaking."

At the same time, Tupac's violent death at 25—even when viewed through the prism of all the beefing and erratic behavior that make his legacy so complicated—was still wildly shocking.

"When he lost his life," Hughes said, "that was the first time people were like, 'Oh, s--t, this is real.'"

Though gunfire made headlines, the battle of words between rappers and their often sprawling cast of associates had for the most part remained just that. And there had always been a sense of the performative about these hip-hop feuds, which the Menace II Society director compared to professional wrestling.