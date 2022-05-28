Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting Upon Seeing Tupac Shakur After Fatal Las Vegas Shooting

Snoop Dogg has shared a heartbreaking final memory of his late friend Tupac Shakur.
On an episode of Jake Paul's podcast Impaulsive, released May 24—weeks before what would have been 2Pac's 51st birthday, Snoop recalled seeing the fellow rapper unconscious in a hospital in 1996 after he was shot in a car in Las Vegas, while riding with Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight, who was also injured in the incident. Tupac, 25, from his multiple gunshot wounds after several days on life support. The shooter was never identified.
"We're just talking to Suge and he's got his head wrapped up and he's telling us what happened, you know, 'Pac's gonna be all right. He's gonna pull through. He got shot nine times before. He's gonna be alright,'" Snoop, 50, said on the podcast. "So we're feeling like it's gonna be alright, until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there, and I fainted."
Snoop continued, "Then his mother got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, 'My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in here and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel. My baby loves you.'"
The rapper said Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, "knew it was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other, so she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him, as far as how much I love him."
Snoop added, "But I knew that that was going to be my last time speaking with him."
Afeni, the subject of Tupac's song "Dear Mama," died at age 69 in 2016.