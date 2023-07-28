Bode Miller’s 3-Year-Old Son Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Bode Miller's son Asher is on the mend after experiencing a health scare.
The Olympian—who shares kids Nash, 7, Easton, 4, 3-year-old twins Asher and Aksel and 19-month-old Scarlet Olivia with wife Morgan Miller—opened up about Asher's recent hospitalization, noting that his medical treatment came days after the family had a construction crane parked in their driveway.
"Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," the 45-year-old wrote in a since-removed Instagram post on July 27, per People. "Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."
Asher's health scare comes seven months after he was rushed to the hospital following a febrile seizure, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is a convulsion caused by a fever and often from an infection.
"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote in a December 2022 Instagram Story post, alongside a photo of her son in the hospital with Bode. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death."
The couple are also parents to Emmy, their 19-month-old daughter, who passed away after an accidental drowning in 2018.
"We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to," Morgan continued, "but this time we got to leave with our child."
But as Morgan noted at the time, they were more than grateful that Asher was able to recover.
"He's home and back to his normal self," she wrote. "I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need. Our loved ones. Our health. And more time."