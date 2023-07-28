Bode Miller’s 3-Year-Old Son Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Released From Hospital

Bode Miller's son Asher is on the mend after experiencing a health scare.

The Olympian—who shares kids Nash, 7, Easton, 4, 3-year-old twins Asher and Aksel and 19-month-old Scarlet Olivia with wife Morgan Miller—opened up about Asher's recent hospitalization, noting that his medical treatment came days after the family had a construction crane parked in their driveway.

"Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," the 45-year-old wrote in a since-removed Instagram post on July 27, per People. "Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."

Asher's health scare comes seven months after he was rushed to the hospital following a febrile seizure, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is a convulsion caused by a fever and often from an infection.