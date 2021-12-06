Olympian Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Baby Girl After Home Birth

The Miller family is giving thanks this holiday season.
Olympic medalist Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller welcomed a baby girl at their Orange County, Calif., home just after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, People confirms. With the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, Morgan delivered a daughter weighing in at 8 lbs., 6 oz. and 22.25 inches long at birth.
"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family," the couple told the publication. "Our hearts are so full."
Morgan also confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her daughter being held by Bode. "She's here," the Simple Mom co-founder wrote online. Lindsey added, "Bringing an indescribable joy to everyone's hearts!"
While the couple has yet to decide on a name for their baby girl, their newborn can count on plenty of siblings to shower her with love. Bode, 44, and Morgan, 34, are parents to Nash, 6, Easton, 3, 2-year-old twins Asher and Asksel and their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018.
Bode is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from two previous relationships.
Since Emeline's passing, both Bode and Morgan have become advocates for water safety awareness and have continued to feel their daughter's presence.
"She's still very much around us," Morgan previously told People. "She sends signs all the time and we would be doing a great disservice to our family to not actually still have her being a part, an active part, of the family because she very much is. The lessons that we learned and the memories that we share in the love that never goes away."
And while some days remain difficult amid the grieving process, Morgan had good news to share after the arrival of her baby girl.
"Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he's ever been in his whole life," she said.