Emmy Awards 2023 Ceremony Postponed From September Amid Actors and Writers Strike

The show will not go on for the Emmy Awards.
The annual award ceremony—which honors TV's best and brightest in the past year—will not take place on Sept. 18 as originally announced, according to multiple outlets.
The 75th Emmy Awards were set to air on Fox, but the red carpet event has been postponed due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood. A new date has not been revealed.
Nominations for the Emmys were unveiled July 12, with the final season of HBO's Succession earning the most nominations of any show with 27 nods. Succession will compete against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets for Outstanding Drama Series.
However, two days after the nominations were unveiled, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)—which represents TV and film production companies—before their contract's expiration on July 12.
"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith with the AMPTP. We said we need a modern contract that addresses modern issues," reads the guild's website, saying that they were hit back with "business as usual" counters. "Our careers as performers are now in jeopardy. This is why we're striking."
Performers who are a part of SAG-AFTRA are now on the picket line alongside members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who went on strike May 2 when their own negotiations with AMPTP fell through.
SAG-AFTRA guidelines state that members cannot attend award shows during the strike, nor can they film new shows, give interviews, attend film festivals or promote projects on social media for struck work.
"A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life," the AMPTP said in a statement in response. "The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."
The 2023 Emmy Awards will be the first major award show impacted by the strikes. Traditionally held in September, the last ceremony saw awards handed out to Euphoria's Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Hacks' Jean Smart for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series; and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during the 2022 show. (See all the 2022 Emmy winners here.)
E! News has reached out to Fox and the Television Academy on the Emmy postponement but hasn't received a comment.
(Comcast, which owns E! News' parent company NBCUniversal, is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)