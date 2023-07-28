Emmy Awards 2023 Ceremony Postponed From September Amid Actors and Writers Strike

Watch : 2022 Emmy Awards Fashion Round-Up

The show will not go on for the Emmy Awards.

The annual award ceremony—which honors TV's best and brightest in the past year—will not take place on Sept. 18 as originally announced, according to multiple outlets.

The 75th Emmy Awards were set to air on Fox, but the red carpet event has been postponed due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood. A new date has not been revealed.

Nominations for the Emmys were unveiled July 12, with the final season of HBO's Succession earning the most nominations of any show with 27 nods. Succession will compete against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets for Outstanding Drama Series.

However, two days after the nominations were unveiled, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)—which represents TV and film production companies—before their contract's expiration on July 12.