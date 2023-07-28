See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cuddle Baby Boy Tatum After Moving in Together

Watch : Why Tristan Thompson Moved Back in With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have their eye on the ball when it comes to their kids.

The exes—who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months—gave a look inside their co-parenting relationship on the season three finale of The Kardashians on July 27, when Khloe revealed that Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari moved in with her after their roof collapsed.

While Khloe was catching up with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in her living room, Tristan returned home from a walk with Tatum, who was bundled up in a stroller for the outing.

Khloe gushed over his latest milestones, noting, "He's in the sticking the tongue out phase. He's a good spitter."

Kris—who goes by "Lovey" to her grandkids—couldn't help but notice the resemblance to her son Rob Kardashian, adding, "He looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born. It's the craziest thing."