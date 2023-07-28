See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cuddle Baby Boy Tatum After Moving in Together

After Khloe Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson to move in with her, the exes shared a sweet moment with their baby boy Tatum.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 28, 2023 12:27 AMTags
TVKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Why Tristan Thompson Moved Back in With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have their eye on the ball when it comes to their kids. 

The exes—who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months—gave a look inside their co-parenting relationship on the season three finale of The Kardashians on July 27, when Khloe revealed that Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari moved in with her after their roof collapsed.

While Khloe was catching up with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in her living room, Tristan returned home from a walk with Tatum, who was bundled up in a stroller for the outing.  

Khloe gushed over his latest milestones, noting, "He's in the sticking the tongue out phase. He's a good spitter." 

Kris—who goes by "Lovey" to her grandkids—couldn't help but notice the resemblance to her son Rob Kardashian, adding, "He looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born. It's the craziest thing." 

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Khloe, 39, and Tristan, 32, sat down next to one another on the couch and were seen tending to their son during the conversation. At one point, Khloe smoothed out Tatum's hair while Tristan thanked the Kardashians for taking care of his family.

Hulu

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Moved in With Her

2

Florida Manatee Dies Due to Injuries From Having Sex With Brother

3

Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande

Although the Good American founder has been trying to set boundaries with the NBA player after his multiple cheating scandals, she expressed that she'll always be there to support him as the father of her kids. 

"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."

Hulu

Right now, that means supporting the basketball pro through some big life changes. After his mom Andrea died of a heart attack in January, Tristan became the legal guardian for Amari, who Khloe described as "severely disabled." Then, she said, "extreme rains" in California did a number on the home that Tristan had been renovating.

"Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," she said, explaining why the brothers are staying at her house until the house gets fixed.

Hulu

But don't get it twisted: Just because they're back under one roof does not mean they're back together romantically.

"Tristan is the father of my kids," Khloe said. "I just think this is what family does when s--t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

Keep up with more of their family moments:

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Moved in With Her

2

Florida Manatee Dies Due to Injuries From Having Sex With Brother

3

Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande

4

Barbie's Simu Liu Addresses Awkward Exchange With Ryan Gosling

5

Taylor Swift Can Officially Shake Off Lover Book Lawsuit