See Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cuddle Baby Boy Tatum After Moving in Together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have their eye on the ball when it comes to their kids.
The exes—who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months—gave a look inside their co-parenting relationship on the season three finale of The Kardashians on July 27, when Khloe revealed that Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari moved in with her after their roof collapsed.
While Khloe was catching up with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in her living room, Tristan returned home from a walk with Tatum, who was bundled up in a stroller for the outing.
Khloe gushed over his latest milestones, noting, "He's in the sticking the tongue out phase. He's a good spitter."
Kris—who goes by "Lovey" to her grandkids—couldn't help but notice the resemblance to her son Rob Kardashian, adding, "He looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born. It's the craziest thing."
Khloe, 39, and Tristan, 32, sat down next to one another on the couch and were seen tending to their son during the conversation. At one point, Khloe smoothed out Tatum's hair while Tristan thanked the Kardashians for taking care of his family.
Although the Good American founder has been trying to set boundaries with the NBA player after his multiple cheating scandals, she expressed that she'll always be there to support him as the father of her kids.
"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."
Right now, that means supporting the basketball pro through some big life changes. After his mom Andrea died of a heart attack in January, Tristan became the legal guardian for Amari, who Khloe described as "severely disabled." Then, she said, "extreme rains" in California did a number on the home that Tristan had been renovating.
"Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," she said, explaining why the brothers are staying at her house until the house gets fixed.
But don't get it twisted: Just because they're back under one roof does not mean they're back together romantically.
"Tristan is the father of my kids," Khloe said. "I just think this is what family does when s--t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."
