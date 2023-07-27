This New Photo of Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's Wrestling Movie Will Get You Ready to Rumble

Watch : Summer 2023: 9 Movies, TV Shows & Albums We Can't Wait For!

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are stepping into the wrestling ring.

The first glimpse of the upcoming sports drama The Iron Claw showcased the actors' bang-heavy transformation into members of the famous Von Erich wresting family.

In the snapshot posted to Instagram July 27, Zac and Jeremy are posing alongside fellow cast members Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons. The Baywatch star can be seen baring his toned arms in a gray tank top for his role as Kevin Von Erich. Alongside him is The Bear actor, who'll play Kerry Von Erich, in a blue shirt with cut-off sleeves, also displaying his muscled arms.

As for Harris, taking on the role of David Von Erich, he dons a cropped jersey and blue jeans in the photo, while Stanley, who'll portray Mike Von Erich, sported an all-black outfit in the picture, posing next to Jeremy in a loving embrace.

In fact, the Shameless alum reacted to the first look by dropping a salute emoji in the comments. Abby Elliott Kennedy, who costars in The Bear alongside Jeremy, also wrote, "Can't wait."