This New Photo of Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's Wrestling Movie Will Get You Ready to Rumble

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are stepping into the wrestling ring.
The first glimpse of the upcoming sports drama The Iron Claw showcased the actors' bang-heavy transformation into members of the famous Von Erich wresting family.
In the snapshot posted to Instagram July 27, Zac and Jeremy are posing alongside fellow cast members Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons. The Baywatch star can be seen baring his toned arms in a gray tank top for his role as Kevin Von Erich. Alongside him is The Bear actor, who'll play Kerry Von Erich, in a blue shirt with cut-off sleeves, also displaying his muscled arms.
As for Harris, taking on the role of David Von Erich, he dons a cropped jersey and blue jeans in the photo, while Stanley, who'll portray Mike Von Erich, sported an all-black outfit in the picture, posing next to Jeremy in a loving embrace.
In fact, the Shameless alum reacted to the first look by dropping a salute emoji in the comments. Abby Elliott Kennedy, who costars in The Bear alongside Jeremy, also wrote, "Can't wait."
Zac previously shared another glimpse into the film last November, captioning a photo of himself performing a high-flying kick, "Can't wait to show you more…let's go."
The Iron Claw will tell the "true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s," the A24 film's synopsis reads. "Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."
However, the Von Erich story will also likely touch on the family's tragic life away from the wrestling scene, including Mike and Kerry's deaths by suicide. The events lead to the creation of the term "Von Erich curse," according to Texas Monthly.
To prepare for his role as Kerry, Jeremy told GQ he planned to gain 40 pounds of weight, as well as take time to reflect on what the character had in common with his role of Carmy in The Bear.
"There's something human about never feeling like you are really your own man," he told the outlet. "All great drama is about family, whether it's blood or not. It's about acceptance, it's about belonging, and just getting away from loneliness."
The Iron Claw is out in theaters on Dec. 25.