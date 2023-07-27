Where Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Respective Marriages Stood Before Starting Their Romance

Here's the POV on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship.
More than one week after the Wicked costars' new romance was confirmed following their recent splits from their respective spouses, a source set the record straight on their relationship timeline to E! News, saying, "They were both separated before they got together."
On July 17, E! News confirmed that Ariana and Dalton Gomez were separated and heading towards divorce after two years of marriage. Three days later, it was revealed that the "7 Rings" singer and Ethan had begun dating. An insider at the time told E! News that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends" and noted that the Tony award nominee and his wife of four years Lilly Jay—with whom he shares a young son—were separated.
Ethan subsequently filed for divorce from Lilly—whom he'd first met back in high school—on July 26.
Though both Ariana and Ethan have not commented publicly on their new relationship, Lilly recently addressed her split from her former partner of 10 years and his new romance.
In a statement to Page Six on July 27, Lilly referred to herself and her infant son as "collateral damage" in the situation, adding, "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl."
As for where she stands moving forward? She told The Daily Mail in a separate statement, "I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."
Just a few months before their respective breakups, Ethan and Ariana had each shared social media tributes to their then-spouses.
"Happy first Mother's Day," the 31-year-old wrote alongside a photos of their son in May, "to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy."
That same month, Ariana celebrated her second wedding anniversary, writing alongside a photo of her and Dalton from their 2021 ceremony, "I love him so."