Where Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Respective Marriages Stood Before Starting Their Romance

Here's the POV on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship.

More than one week after the Wicked costars' new romance was confirmed following their recent splits from their respective spouses, a source set the record straight on their relationship timeline to E! News, saying, "They were both separated before they got together."

On July 17, E! News confirmed that Ariana and Dalton Gomez were separated and heading towards divorce after two years of marriage. Three days later, it was revealed that the "7 Rings" singer and Ethan had begun dating. An insider at the time told E! News that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends" and noted that the Tony award nominee and his wife of four years Lilly Jay—with whom he shares a young son—were separated.

Ethan subsequently filed for divorce from Lilly—whom he'd first met back in high school—on July 26.

Though both Ariana and Ethan have not commented publicly on their new relationship, Lilly recently addressed her split from her former partner of 10 years and his new romance.