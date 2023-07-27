Post Malone Shares Rare Insight Into His Fatherhood Journey After Partying Lifestyle

Watch : Post Malone SLAMS Claims His Weight Loss Is Due to Drugs

Needless to say, Post Malone's daughter is keeping him in check.

The "Sunflowers" artist reflected on how his rockstar life has changed since he and his fiancée welcomed their daughter a year ago.

"Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy," Post he explained in an interview on The Zane Lowe show published July 26. "I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accouterments of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."

In fact, the transition to dad life has been a smooth one for him.

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games in my garage working on projects," Post continued. "That's what I love to do. So it hasn't been that hard."

As for how fatherhood has also scaled back his party life?