Post Malone Shares Rare Insight Into His Fatherhood Journey After Partying Lifestyle

Needless to say, Post Malone's daughter is keeping him in check.
The "Sunflowers" artist reflected on how his rockstar life has changed since he and his fiancée welcomed their daughter a year ago.
"Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy," Post he explained in an interview on The Zane Lowe show published July 26. "I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accouterments of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."
In fact, the transition to dad life has been a smooth one for him.
"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games in my garage working on projects," Post continued. "That's what I love to do. So it hasn't been that hard."
As for how fatherhood has also scaled back his party life?
"There are times to where it's that one drink that sets you over so you're like, 'I'm going to rage for like two days,'" the musician confessed. "But the difference is I don't rage in social settings. It's usually me and a buddy and we just stay up super late until the sunrise and were just drinking and sitting out on the car and hanging out listening to music. Removing the social aspect of it."
The 28-year-old added, "I used to go nuts but and this is significantly better."
And even though Post largely keeps his family life out of the spotlight—as he hasn't shared the identity of his fiancée—he did note how their relationship has changed since welcoming their daughter.
"There used to be a time, especially at the beginning of our relationship that I would just disappear for a week," he admitted. "And I was like, 'Oh man that's so shady. I'm such a turd.' But now I don't and it's been surprisingly easy because this is the stuff I've always wanted to do. I'm a homebody. It's been super easy."
And these days, Post has a few reasons to hear congratulations, first welcoming his daughter in June 2022, then getting engaged shortly after. And looks like the "Circles" singer is living out his dreams, as a month before the birth of the couple's baby he described the life he was looking forward to.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement in May 2022. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."