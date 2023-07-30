How Motherhood Taught Kylie Jenner to Rethink Plastic Surgery and Beauty Standards

Instagram

She expounded on the subject with Kourtney not long ago: Recruited to do the now-pregnant star's glam for a Poosh event, captured for the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, she headed over to her big sis's house with a massive pink Kylie Cosmetics case to work her magic.

When Khloe walked in and resisted compliments about her waist-length, stick-straight hair, Kourtney mused, "I do think you should be confident in your imperfections."

That led to Kourt raising the topic of today's beauty standards, about which Kylie noted, "I just feel like we have huge influence, and like what are we doing with our power? I just think I see so many young girls on the Internet now, like, fully editing."

"I went through that stage, too," she added, "and I feel like I'm in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you."