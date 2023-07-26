Shakira's Face Doesn't Lie When a Rat Photobombs Her Music Video Shoot

Watch : Shakira Brings Her Sons as Her Dates to Premios Juventud

Whenever, wherever, Shakira and rodents are not meant to be together.

The singer proved just that when she shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her music video shoot for "Copa Vacía," which showed a rat getting a bit too close for her comfort.

Dressed as a pink-haired mermaid, Shakira was seen lip-syncing to the Manuel Turizo collab while laying on a pile of garbage in a video posted to Instagram July 25. When the furry creature started creeping around her face, the 46-year-old let out a high-pitched shriek and quickly moved away, revealing that a pink wig was glued to the floor to make her hair appear more voluminous.

Shakira wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish, "Things that happen even to mermaids."

Initially released in June, the music video starred Shakira as a mermaid who's been taken from the ocean. At one point in the visuals, she was seen kept in a glass tank—something that also proved to be an issue on set while filming.