Whoopi Goldberg Defends Barbie Movie From Critics of Greta Gerwig Film

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Whoopi Goldberg is a Barbie girl through and through.

In fact, The View moderator recently defended Greta Gerwig's satirical comedy from critics who accused Barbie of being too feminist and not appropriate for younger audiences.

"It's a movie," Whoopi said in a July 25 episode of The View. "It's a movie about a doll. I thought y'all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there's no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia."

Reiterating that Barbie is a "doll movie," Whoopi did not hold back on addressing chatter it wasn't family-friendly.

"The kids know it's colorful, and it's Barbie," she continued. "They haven't live through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie."

Firing a message directly at its critics, she added, "I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie."