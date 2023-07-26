Whoopi Goldberg Defends Barbie Movie From Critics of Greta Gerwig Film

Whoopi Goldberg is a Barbie girl through and through.
In fact, The View moderator recently defended Greta Gerwig's satirical comedy from critics who accused Barbie of being too feminist and not appropriate for younger audiences.
"It's a movie," Whoopi said in a July 25 episode of The View. "It's a movie about a doll. I thought y'all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there's no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia."
Reiterating that Barbie is a "doll movie," Whoopi did not hold back on addressing chatter it wasn't family-friendly.
"The kids know it's colorful, and it's Barbie," she continued. "They haven't live through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie."
Firing a message directly at its critics, she added, "I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie."
All in all, Whoopi's five-star review of Barbie also praised the film's ability to be both introspective and fun. As she put it: "It's meant to just make you think or pause, it's not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie."
The creative team behind Barbie couldn't agree more, with Margot Robbie—who plays the titular doll and served as co-producer—previously revealing a nuanced film is exactly what they were aiming for.
"You need to be able to point out all the things that people have found problematic about Barbie," the Babylon star told the New York Times in an interview published July 13. "Greta would say, run toward that, that's going to be more interesting."
