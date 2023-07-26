Miranda Lambert Mourns Death of Her Dog Thelma in Moving Tribute

Miranda Lambert's late dog Thelma has left a paw print on her heart.
The "Tin Man" singer, 39, announced her beloved pet's passing in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.
"May 1, 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville," Miranda wrote in a July 25 Instagram post. "The Kitties, chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home. They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them. Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma."
The Grammy winner noted that her canine companion lived a good life.
"She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us," she continued. "She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart."
As for the other half of the pup duo, Miranda shared Louise has "retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles" from her and husband Brendan McLoughlin as well as their other dogs Delta, Bellamy and Cher.
And while she acknowledged it's never easy to lose a dog, she's grateful for her time with Thelma.
"It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it," Miranda added. "How lucky are we do [sic] get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story."
The "Little Red Wagon" artist also expressed her appreciation for those who helped look after Thelma before sending a message to her followers and late four-legged friend.
"Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own," she concluded. "We all miss you Telm Telm. Y'all don't forget, love a shelter pet."
In addition, Miranda—who recently made headlines after she called out a fan for taking selfies while she was performing a song at one of her Las Vegas shows—shared a series of throwbacks of her and Brendan with Thelma and their other dogs. And after seeing her post, several of her fellow musicians expressed their condolences.
"They are back together again, running around like pups," Caylee Hammack wrote in the comments while referencing Miranda's other late animal pals. "My heart breaks for you, I'm so sorry ML." Little Big Town also dropped a series of heart emojis and Natalie Hemby called Thelma, "The sweetest little snuggle bear."