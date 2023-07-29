How Botched's Terry Dubrow Supported Son Ace When He Came Out as Transgender

Watch : Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

When it comes to raising their four kids, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow and reality star wife Heather Dubrow are careful not to botch the big moments.

Whether it was daughter Max, 19, revealing she is bisexual, daughter Kat, 16, sharing—in a family text message chain—that she is a lesbian or, most recently, son Ace, 12, coming out as transgender, the couple have approached each situation in the same way. "Don't judge, listen," Terry explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Don't talk."

And, most importantly, continue to ensure their southern California spread remains, as he put it, a "warm home environment that's accepting and loving and supportive."

That being said, The Real Housewives of Orange County stars—also parents to son Nick, 19—know that not everyone can reach their standards, which is why they should consider getting a ladder.

"You've got to be very careful because there's a lot of hate out there," explained Terry, who will return alongside Paul Nassif for the eighth season of E!'s Botched August 3. "So you have to be very careful to envelop them in love and support."