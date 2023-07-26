Michael K. Williams Case: Drug Dealer Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison in Connection to Actor's Death

Watch : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

Carlos Macci will serve time behind bars in connection to the fatal overdose of Michael K. Williams.

The 72-year-old was sentenced on July 25 to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, with the first year being in an inpatient drug treatment facility.

Macci is among four men who were arrested and charged with a narcotics conspiracy earlier this year and are accused of operating a drug trafficking organization that sold The Wire actor laced drugs, according to documents filed by the U.S. attorney for Southern New York and previously obtained by NBC News.

According to the outlet, moments before his verdict was read, Macci addressed the court and said that he was "sorry for what has happened."

Williams, 54, died of a drug overdose in September 2021. The New York City of the Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed to E! News that his death was a result of acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."

The When They See Us star's nephew, Dominic Dupont, also spoke out in court, sharing that he took notice of Macci's history and addiction struggles.