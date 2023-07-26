Michael K. Williams Case: Drug Dealer Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison in Connection to Actor's Death

Carlos Macci will serve time behind bars in connection to the fatal overdose of Michael K. Williams.
The 72-year-old was sentenced on July 25 to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, with the first year being in an inpatient drug treatment facility.
Macci is among four men who were arrested and charged with a narcotics conspiracy earlier this year and are accused of operating a drug trafficking organization that sold The Wire actor laced drugs, according to documents filed by the U.S. attorney for Southern New York and previously obtained by NBC News.
According to the outlet, moments before his verdict was read, Macci addressed the court and said that he was "sorry for what has happened."
Williams, 54, died of a drug overdose in September 2021. The New York City of the Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed to E! News that his death was a result of acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."
The When They See Us star's nephew, Dominic Dupont, also spoke out in court, sharing that he took notice of Macci's history and addiction struggles.
"I'm really hopeful that this will be an opportunity," he said, "for people to see and understand the impacts their decisions will have on people."
After the sentencing, per NBC News, Dupont reflected on the decision outside of the courtroom, adding, "Today was a sad day. There are no winners here. We lost an amazing human being."
While announcing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams explained a number of factors went into deciding Macci's prison term, citing his age, as well as recognizing his upbringing and battles with addiction, per NBC News. But as she told Macci, the distribution of narcotics "not only cost Mr. Williams his life, but it's costing you your freedom."
In April, Irvin Cartagena, who along with Macci, Luis Cruz and Hector Robles, were charged earlier this year, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison, with the maximum sentence of 40 years.
The Lovecraft Country star's passing came just two weeks before he was set to attend the 2021 Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the thriller drama.
Shortly after his death, many of Williams' friends and co-stars penned heartbreaking tributes to the actor, including his costar in the HBO series Jurnee Smollett, who reflected on celebrating his legacy amid his nomination.
"We were gonna dance, celebrate, cry," she wrote in part in an Instagram post at the time. "Instead, our brother was laid to rest today. I still can't make sense of it.
Perhaps it's selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it."
