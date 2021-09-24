Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams' cause of death has been determined.

The actor, whose Sept. 6, 2021 passing sent shockwaves across Hollywood, died from a drug overdose. On Friday, Sept. 24, the New York City of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that he succumbed to acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."

Williams' manner of death is listed as accidental. The OCME declined to comment further on the investigation.

The 54-year-old Lovecraft Country star was discovered deceased inside his home on the afternoon of Sept. 6, just two weeks before he was set to attend the 2021 Emmys in honor of his nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. While the trophy ultimately went to The Crown's Tobias Menzies, who dedicated his Emmy win to the late actor, presenter Kerry Washington took a moment during the ceremony to recognize the "brilliantly talented" Williams.