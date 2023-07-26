Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reveals If a Sequel Is Happening

Barbie is everything, but Barbie may just be a stand-alone movie.
Although the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy continues to do numbers at the box office after its July 21 premiere, the filmmaker isn't itching to start work on a sequel.
"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig—who also co-wrote the film with real-life partner Noah Baumbach—told The New York Times in a July 25 interview. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."
She continued, "I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."
But that's not to say the idea of a Barbie 2 has been completely thrown out the Dreamhouse window. Margot Robbie, who stars as the titular doll and is a producer on Barbie, previously said that she's been involved in talks for another potential movie, though nothing is official.
"It could go a million different directions from this point," the actress explained to Time magazine in June. "But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."
But regardless if a Barbie follow-up is in the works, there are already many stars lining up to be the next resident of Barbieland.
"Let's read the script," Cillian Murphy, whose movie Oppenheimer debuted on the same day as Barbie, recently said after Omelete asked if he would ever want to play Ken. "Let's have a conversation."
Likewise, his co-stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon are down. "Yes, please!" Blunt told the Brazilian outlet. "I'd do anything with Greta Gerwig."
However, Damon noted that he'll never be able to beach off against Ryan Gosling, who stars opposite of Robbie in Barbie. "Nobody's out-Kenning that guy," he joked. "I don't have enough kenergy."
