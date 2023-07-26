Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reveals If a Sequel Is Happening

Watch : All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

Barbie is everything, but Barbie may just be a stand-alone movie.

Although the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy continues to do numbers at the box office after its July 21 premiere, the filmmaker isn't itching to start work on a sequel.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig—who also co-wrote the film with real-life partner Noah Baumbach—told The New York Times in a July 25 interview. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."

She continued, "I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

But that's not to say the idea of a Barbie 2 has been completely thrown out the Dreamhouse window. Margot Robbie, who stars as the titular doll and is a producer on Barbie, previously said that she's been involved in talks for another potential movie, though nothing is official.