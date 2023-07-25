Kelly Ripa Is Thirsting Over This Shirtless Photo of Mark Consuelos at the Pool

Watch : Kelly Ripa REVEALS Podcast Episode With Kids Lola & Michael Grilling Her

It's live with Kelly and Mark—summer edition.

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a picture of husband Mark Consuelos showing off his six-pack while sunbathing in the pool. The Riverdale actor can be seen with his head on the steps, rocking black swim trunks and sunglasses.

She teased fans underneath the July 24 post alongside a water emoji, saying, "It's that time of year again."

In the comment section, followers rushed to share their approval, with stylist Brad Goreski writing, "Mark is hot 365 days a year baby," and comedian Gary Janetti chiming in, "I [heart emoji] Summer Mark."

But Kelly is no stranger to gushing over her hubby—shirtless or not—on the 'gram, as back in May she took a moment to cheers her other half on their wedding anniversary.

"27 years … in 27 seconds!" the Live host captioned her May 2 post. "Happy Anniversary to my beloved."