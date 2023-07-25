Kelly Ripa Is Thirsting Over This Shirtless Photo of Mark Consuelos at the Pool

It's live with Kelly and Mark—summer edition.
Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a picture of husband Mark Consuelos showing off his six-pack while sunbathing in the pool. The Riverdale actor can be seen with his head on the steps, rocking black swim trunks and sunglasses.
She teased fans underneath the July 24 post alongside a water emoji, saying, "It's that time of year again."
In the comment section, followers rushed to share their approval, with stylist Brad Goreski writing, "Mark is hot 365 days a year baby," and comedian Gary Janetti chiming in, "I [heart emoji] Summer Mark."
But Kelly is no stranger to gushing over her hubby—shirtless or not—on the 'gram, as back in May she took a moment to cheers her other half on their wedding anniversary.
"27 years … in 27 seconds!" the Live host captioned her May 2 post. "Happy Anniversary to my beloved."
Mark gave the love right back, sharing a throwback snap of himself and the Hope and Faith alum. He captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"
As for how Kelly and Mark—who met on the set of All My Children in 1996—have kept their decades-long love alive? Well, it isn't easy when the couple's three children—Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20—seem to pop up around the house when they least expect it.
But Kelly confirmed to E! News' Justin Sylvester that she and Mark had resorted to "sneaking around" to make time for more romantic endeavors.
"I mean, you have no idea," she confessed in June. "The lengths. The lengths that we go to."
But that isn't Kelly's only secret sauce.
"We keep very active together, but we are also equally active separately with our separate stuff," Kelly said. "That's the reason why we can work together, because we've got like, other things going on."
And if you're in the mood for some more Kelly and Mark content, keep scrolling for their cutest Instagram pictures...