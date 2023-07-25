Kelly Ripa Is Thirsting Over This Shirtless Photo of Mark Consuelos at the Pool

Kelly Ripa gave followers a glimpse of her husband Mark Consuelos in full summer mode, capturing the Riverdale alum lying shirtless in the sun.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jul 25, 2023 11:17 PMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesBrad GoreskiCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa REVEALS Podcast Episode With Kids Lola & Michael Grilling Her

It's live with Kelly and Mark—summer edition.

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a picture of husband Mark Consuelos showing off his six-pack while sunbathing in the pool. The Riverdale actor can be seen with his head on the steps, rocking black swim trunks and sunglasses.

She teased fans underneath the July 24 post alongside a water emoji, saying, "It's that time of year again."

In the comment section, followers rushed to share their approval, with stylist Brad Goreski writing, "Mark is hot 365 days a year baby," and comedian Gary Janetti chiming in, "I [heart emoji] Summer Mark."

But Kelly is no stranger to gushing over her hubby—shirtless or not—on the 'gram, as back in May she took a moment to cheers her other half on their wedding anniversary.

"27 years … in 27 seconds!" the Live host captioned her May 2 post. "Happy Anniversary to my beloved."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Go Rock Climbing As "Couples Therapy"

Mark gave the love right back, sharing a throwback snap of himself and the Hope and Faith alum. He captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"

As for how Kelly and Mark—who met on the set of All My Children in 1996—have kept their decades-long love alive? Well, it isn't easy when the couple's three children—Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20—seem to pop up around the house when they least expect it. 

But Kelly confirmed to E! News' Justin Sylvester that she and Mark had resorted to "sneaking around" to make time for more romantic endeavors.  

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles

2

Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie Film After Exiting Earlier Version

3

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

"I mean, you have no idea," she confessed in June. "The lengths. The lengths that we go to."

But that isn't Kelly's only secret sauce. 

"We keep very active together, but we are also equally active separately with our separate stuff," Kelly said. "That's the reason why we can work together, because we've got like, other things going on."

And if you're in the mood for some more Kelly and Mark content, keep scrolling for their cutest Instagram pictures...

Instagram / Mark Consuelos
Happy Birthday Kelly

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark wrote on Kelly's 51st birthday, alongside a group of pics of the two on a beach. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M."

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale actor flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

A Family Affair

"An actual family photo? With all of us in the picture? Thanks Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com for capturing the unheard of. ⭐️#walkoffame"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

NEXT GALLERY: Hottest Celeb Couples on Instagram

 

Trending Stories

1

Barbie Casting Director Reveals Stars Who Turned Down Ken Roles

2

Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie Film After Exiting Earlier Version

3

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

4

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

5

Carlee Russell’s Ex Reacts After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax