How Sofia Richie Will Follow in Big Sister Nicole Richie’s Fashion Footsteps

Sofia Richie is about to influence your fashion choices.
The model, whose signature style of structured dresses, flowy trousers and fitted blouses epitomizes the quiet luxury trend, announced she's coming out with her very own fashion brand.
"We're creating this beautiful clothing line that brings out how I feel the most comfortable dressing," Sofia said in Vogue's 24 Hours With video series, published on July 25. "We really did this and we did it fast."
She added, "I'm so excited about it."
While the 24-year-old didn't share too many details about her upcoming line—like the name of her brand, when it launches and what type of clothes she's designing—she did note there are at least 80 pieces in the works.
Additionally, Sofia offered insight into the approach she's taking with her TikTok-famous style.
"I'm expressing myself through my clothing," she explained. "I'm not influenced by anyone. I just really feel me."
Of course, this isn't the first time Sofia has crafted a clothing collection, having launched a Macy's collaboration in November 2021.
"The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers," she said at the time. "From the silky sets to the faux-leather jackets and coats, I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes."
That same year, Sofia also teamed up with her older sister Nicole Richie for their first-ever fashion collaboration.
"So excited our collab is finally out," Sofia shared on Instagram in May 2021 about their summer-ready collection for Nicole's clothing line House of Harlow 1960. "I LOVE YOU @nicolerichie, this is so special."
As if that weren't special enough, Sofia's keen sense of style shined through when it came time to pick three bespoke bridal gowns for her wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France.
"It has always been a dream of mine to have Chanel design my wedding dress," Sofia, who tied the knot with the music executive in April, told Vogue at the time. "At my first fitting at the Chanel salons in Paris, I immediately envisioned the dress I wanted to get married in: a beautiful lace-embroidered halter gown with a long train."
And in true Sofia fashion, she also added sentimental touches to each bridal look.
"Within the dress are subtle details," she continued, "including an embroidered heart to represent the love that Elliot and I share, as well as a blue embroidered S&E on the inside of the dress above my heart."
It's only a matter of time before fans get to channel Sofia's style—literally.