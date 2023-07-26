How Sofia Richie Will Follow in Big Sister Nicole Richie’s Fashion Footsteps

Watch : Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Step Out for Chanel Fashion Show

Sofia Richie is about to influence your fashion choices.

The model, whose signature style of structured dresses, flowy trousers and fitted blouses epitomizes the quiet luxury trend, announced she's coming out with her very own fashion brand.

"We're creating this beautiful clothing line that brings out how I feel the most comfortable dressing," Sofia said in Vogue's 24 Hours With video series, published on July 25. "We really did this and we did it fast."

She added, "I'm so excited about it."

While the 24-year-old didn't share too many details about her upcoming line—like the name of her brand, when it launches and what type of clothes she's designing—she did note there are at least 80 pieces in the works.

Additionally, Sofia offered insight into the approach she's taking with her TikTok-famous style.

"I'm expressing myself through my clothing," she explained. "I'm not influenced by anyone. I just really feel me."