Cara Delevingne Reflects on Girlfriend Leah Mason's Support Amid Sobriety Journey

Cara Delevingne is living her best life these days.
In fact, the model recently noted in her ELLE UK cover story published July 24 that "2023 has been the best year I've had so far."
Part of that stems from life with girlfriend Leah Mason, who according to the outlet attended boarding school with Delevingne before the pair reconnected at an Alanis Morissette concert last year. And as the Carnival Row star explained, the musician has been a major source of support as she's navigated her sobriety journey.
"Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship," she continued, "there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am.
Delevingne first spoke about her decision to get sober earlier this year, explaining to Vogue that she went to rehab late last year after seeing photos of herself returning from Burning Man in September. And now that she's on this journey, the Paper Towns actress has seen a major shift in her life.
"I'm able to live in a way that I never thought I would be able to, where I can really experience things and engage with them," Delevingne shared. "I never thought I would be able to enjoy anything this much."
While Delevingne noted she's committed to sobriety, she wouldn't say the road has been easy.
"It hasn't," the 30-year-old added, "but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it.' It's been worth every second. I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer."
And she said she's learned more about herself, too. Chief among them? "That I'm resilient as hell," she explained. "That anything is possible. I think I used to say that and not believe it. But now I really believe it."
Getting candid about her decision to get sober has been a big step for Delevingne as she's noted that she's previously kept her struggles private.
"For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me," Delevingne—who has also shared her battles with anxiety and depression—explained, explained, going on to describe what it was like for her to take a temporary break from the public eye. "To disappear and come back for air, I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully."