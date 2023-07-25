Cara Delevingne Reflects on Girlfriend Leah Mason's Support Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch : Cara Delevingne On Why She Checked Herself Into Rehab

Cara Delevingne is living her best life these days.

In fact, the model recently noted in her ELLE UK cover story published July 24 that "2023 has been the best year I've had so far."

Part of that stems from life with girlfriend Leah Mason, who according to the outlet attended boarding school with Delevingne before the pair reconnected at an Alanis Morissette concert last year. And as the Carnival Row star explained, the musician has been a major source of support as she's navigated her sobriety journey.

"Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship," she continued, "there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am.

Delevingne first spoke about her decision to get sober earlier this year, explaining to Vogue that she went to rehab late last year after seeing photos of herself returning from Burning Man in September. And now that she's on this journey, the Paper Towns actress has seen a major shift in her life.