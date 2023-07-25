Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots After Collapsing at Los Angeles Restaurant

Watch : Tori Kelly Talks Demi Lovato, Hunter Hayes, & More

Tori Kelly is seeking treatment following a medical emergency.

The "Nobody Love" singer has been hospitalized for blood clots around her vital organs after collapsing at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Kelly was out with her pals on July 23 when she said her heart was beating very fast, per the outlet, citing sources close to the 30-year-old. Kelly then passed out, leading friends to rush her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The "Should've Been Us" artist has been receiving care in the ICU after doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs, sources told TMZ.

News of Kelly's hospitalization comes just days before the release of her new EP, Tori. On July 11, the American Idol alum shared a promotional photo of herself, writing in the caption, "this is the first taste of much more to come."

Kelly was also active on social media on the day of her reported hospitalization. Earlier in the morning of July 23, Tori shared a photo of feet clad in a pair of Nike sneakers. "Happy sunday!!" she wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. "jesus loves you so much."