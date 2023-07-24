What the Mattel CEO Really Thinks of the Satirical Barbie Movie

For Mattel executives, the Barbie movie was more than kenough.
In fact, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz had nothing but praise for the film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll leaving Barbieland on a quest into the real world.
"It took 64 years to bring it to today," Kreiz told CNBC's Squawk on the Street on July 21. "It's an important moment for Barbie. It's a milestone moment for Mattel, and it's a historical moment for cinema in bringing together for the first time to big screen one of the most iconic brands in modern culture."
And their hopes in creating Barbie went above and beyond just shooting a movie.
"Well, from the beginning, we were set out to create a cultural event," Kreiz explained. "This is more than making a movie. Barbie is a pop culture icon that is both timeless and timely. And we always believe that this will be something very special, not conventional that will create a real societal event."
However, bringing the iconic doll to life also meant facing the criticisms the doll has faced in the past—something director Greta Gerwig and Robbie were unafraid to address.
"You need to be able to point out all the things that people have found problematic about Barbie," the Babylon star, who also served as a producer on Barbie, told the New York Times in an interview published July 13. "Greta would say, run toward that, that's going to be more interesting."
It wasn't always smooth sailing making the film as Robbie admitted Mattel had a "long laundry list of concerns," which ranged from what lines to include or why some language was necessary. After all, the company's COO even flew to London over concerns about a scene but later relented. Still, there was a collaborative effort to make a movie everyone was proud of.
"By the way, we had total freedom," Robbie continued. "They weren't allowed to dictate the movie, but we didn't want to make a movie that they weren't going to be supportive of as well."