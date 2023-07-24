What the Mattel CEO Really Thinks of the Satirical Barbie Movie

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

For Mattel executives, the Barbie movie was more than kenough.

In fact, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz had nothing but praise for the film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll leaving Barbieland on a quest into the real world.

"It took 64 years to bring it to today," Kreiz told CNBC's Squawk on the Street on July 21. "It's an important moment for Barbie. It's a milestone moment for Mattel, and it's a historical moment for cinema in bringing together for the first time to big screen one of the most iconic brands in modern culture."

And their hopes in creating Barbie went above and beyond just shooting a movie.

"Well, from the beginning, we were set out to create a cultural event," Kreiz explained. "This is more than making a movie. Barbie is a pop culture icon that is both timeless and timely. And we always believe that this will be something very special, not conventional that will create a real societal event."