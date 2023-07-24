Hermès Muse Jane Birkin Laid to Rest After Daughters Carry Her Casket Into Funeral Service

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Jane Birkin has been laid to rest.

The life and legacy of the French star, who served as the muse for Hermès' iconic handbag (yes, the Birkin was named after Jane), was honored at the Saint-Roch Church in Paris on July 24, which came a week after she died on July 16 at the age of 76.

Close friends and family members said their goodbyes to the legendary actress and singer during the private funeral, while fans filled the streets outside to pay their respects.

According to Women's Wear Daily, there was an audible gasp from the crowd as Jane's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon walked up the steps carrying their mother's casket on their shoulders. As the two held onto the coffin, the outlet reported, Jane's 1983 song "Fuir le bonheur de peur qu'il ne se sauve" ("Running away from happiness lest it run away") played in the background.