Amy Schumer Honors Women Killed in Trainwreck Movie Theater Shooting on 8th Anniversary

Eight years after a gunman opened fire in a Louisiana theater showing Trainwreck, Amy Schumer is remembering the two women killed during the tragedy.

Amy Schumer is paying tribute to the two lives lost during the Trainwreck movie theater shooting.

Eight years after a gunman opened fire in a Louisiana theater showing the film, killing two women and injuring nine others before dying by suicide, the 42-year-old honored the pair with a post shared to social media. Alongside a split photo featuring the two women posted to Instagram July 23, the Trainwreck star wrote, "Remembering Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson today and everyday."

Shortly after the July 2015 tragedy took place, the comedian spoke out about the impact of the devastating turn of events.

"I'm not sure why this man chose my movie to end those two lives and injure nine others, but it was very personal for me," Amy said in a press conference at the time. "We always find out how the shooter got their gun and it's always something that never should have happened in the first place."

The following year, Amy reflected on how heartbroken she was over the ordeal.

"It really … I don't know, it's like when the Dark Knight shooting happened, and in Paris," she told Vanity Fair in 2016. "The idea of people trying to go out and have a good time—you know, like looking forward to it?—I don't know why that makes me the saddest."

"I was by myself in a hotel," she added. "And I was just like, ‘I wish I never wrote that movie.'" And though she knew the shooting, as friends explained to her, wasn't her "fault," Amy noted she "just felt helpless and stupid."

Afterward, she and her cousin U.S. senator Chuck Schumer teamed up and announced a plan and a public push centered on reducing mass shootings and gun violence.

"I got a call," she continued. "And he was like, ‘Amy, this is your cousin Chuck.' And I said, ‘I hope this is you asking me to help with guns.' He laughed. ‘Yeah, that's what this is.' I was like, ‘Let's go. Let's do it.'"

The senator's plan included legislation that would create financial rewards for states that submit all appropriate paperwork to the background check system and also penalize states that didn't. The pair also called on Congress to fully fund mental health and substance abuse programs to treat those in-need.

