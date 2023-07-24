Amy Schumer Honors Women Killed in Trainwreck Movie Theater Shooting on 8th Anniversary

Watch : How Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kids Flee Nashville School Shooting

Amy Schumer is paying tribute to the two lives lost during the Trainwreck movie theater shooting.

Eight years after a gunman opened fire in a Louisiana theater showing the film, killing two women and injuring nine others before dying by suicide, the 42-year-old honored the pair with a post shared to social media. Alongside a split photo featuring the two women posted to Instagram July 23, the Trainwreck star wrote, "Remembering Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson today and everyday."

Shortly after the July 2015 tragedy took place, the comedian spoke out about the impact of the devastating turn of events.

"I'm not sure why this man chose my movie to end those two lives and injure nine others, but it was very personal for me," Amy said in a press conference at the time. "We always find out how the shooter got their gun and it's always something that never should have happened in the first place."

The following year, Amy reflected on how heartbroken she was over the ordeal.