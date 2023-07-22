Kourtney Kardashian Makes Rare Comment on Her Pregnancy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying all the small—and big—cravings during her pregnancy.

The Kardashians star gave an update on her pregnancy journey when she spoke about indulging her taste buds in a recent video posted to her Instagram Story. While sharing news about Lemme Curb, a new capsule from her supplement line created to help curb unwanted sugar cravings, Kourtney revealed she will actually be holding off on taking the product herself because she is embracing the full experience of her pregnancy.

"As a pregnant woman, I will not be taking Lemme Curb—all of my cravings are very wanted," she noted, as seen in a clip re-shared on TikTok. "I want all of them."

Indeed, Kourtney has been in full-on snack mode. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—shared a glimpse into what she's been eating during her pregnancy.