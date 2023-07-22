Kourtney Kardashian Makes Rare Comment on Her Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting a baby boy with Travis Barker, shared with fans how she's been handling her pregnancy cravings.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 22, 2023 1:50 AMTags
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying all the small—and big—cravings during her pregnancy.

The Kardashians star gave an update on her pregnancy journey when she spoke about indulging her taste buds in a recent video posted to her Instagram Story. While sharing news about Lemme Curb, a new capsule from her supplement line created to help curb unwanted sugar cravings, Kourtney revealed she will actually be holding off on taking the product herself because she is embracing the full experience of her pregnancy.

"As a pregnant woman, I will not be taking Lemme Curb—all of my cravings are very wanted," she noted, as seen in a clip re-shared on TikTok. "I want all of them."

Indeed, Kourtney has been in full-on snack mode. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—shared a glimpse into what she's been eating during her pregnancy.

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

"Top snack right now," she captioned a photo of mashed avocados and roasted seaweed snacks. "Good source of Vitamin B12."

Kourtney also shared that she's been rotating between four different teas. "One each day," she wrote alongside a snap of an iced brown beverage. "Todays is nettle leaf tea (anti-inflammatory)."

In addition to keeping fans updated on her pregnancy diet, the Poosh founder has also been posting photos of her growing baby bump on social media. In a July 12 Instagram post, Kourtney was seen balancing what looked to be a smoothie bowl next to her belly during her recent vacation to Hawaii.

"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday," she wrote in a follow-up post, which included pics of the star baring her bump in a black bikini. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime."

To see how Kourtney has been bumpin' along, keep reading.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

