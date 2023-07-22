Kourtney Kardashian Makes Rare Comment on Her Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying all the small—and big—cravings during her pregnancy.
The Kardashians star gave an update on her pregnancy journey when she spoke about indulging her taste buds in a recent video posted to her Instagram Story. While sharing news about Lemme Curb, a new capsule from her supplement line created to help curb unwanted sugar cravings, Kourtney revealed she will actually be holding off on taking the product herself because she is embracing the full experience of her pregnancy.
"As a pregnant woman, I will not be taking Lemme Curb—all of my cravings are very wanted," she noted, as seen in a clip re-shared on TikTok. "I want all of them."
Indeed, Kourtney has been in full-on snack mode. Earlier this week, the 44-year-old—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—shared a glimpse into what she's been eating during her pregnancy.
"Top snack right now," she captioned a photo of mashed avocados and roasted seaweed snacks. "Good source of Vitamin B12."
Kourtney also shared that she's been rotating between four different teas. "One each day," she wrote alongside a snap of an iced brown beverage. "Todays is nettle leaf tea (anti-inflammatory)."
@cucumberxboy #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kourtneykardashian #kardashian #jenner #foryoupage #fyp #petedavidson #juliafox #travisbarker #kanyewest #kanye #northwest #stormi #kylie ? original sound - cucumberxboy
In addition to keeping fans updated on her pregnancy diet, the Poosh founder has also been posting photos of her growing baby bump on social media. In a July 12 Instagram post, Kourtney was seen balancing what looked to be a smoothie bowl next to her belly during her recent vacation to Hawaii.
"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday," she wrote in a follow-up post, which included pics of the star baring her bump in a black bikini. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime."
To see how Kourtney has been bumpin' along, keep reading.