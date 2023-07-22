Hannah Gosselin Shares New Photos From Texas Amid Jon & Kate Family Feud

Watch : Kate Gosselin Says Son Collin Has "Multiple Psychiatric Diagnoses"

Hannah Gosselin isn't letting family drama get her down.

As her mom Kate Gosselin pushed back on recent allegations made by dad Jon Gosselin and brother Collin Gosselin over their family estrangement, the 19-year-old shared several sightseeing photos from her trip to Texas. On July 21, Hannah posted two snapshots of herself clad in a black crop top and denim shorts while standing on a balcony overlooking the Legacy West district in Plano.

She wrote in the caption, "idk which is prettier."

The post followed a series of snapshots shared on July 20, which showed Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum in an oversized graphics tee and black bicycle shorts during a visit to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco. She captioned the images, "Texas girl."

Hannah was one of the three people from the Gosselin family who shared their stories on Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, which premiered on July 18. On the docuseries, Collin—Hannah's brother from a group of sextuplet siblings—accused their mother Kate of causing a family rift after her 2010 divorce from Jon.