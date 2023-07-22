Hannah Gosselin Shares New Photos From Texas Amid Jon & Kate Family Feud

Hannah Gosselin isn't letting family drama get her down.
As her mom Kate Gosselin pushed back on recent allegations made by dad Jon Gosselin and brother Collin Gosselin over their family estrangement, the 19-year-old shared several sightseeing photos from her trip to Texas. On July 21, Hannah posted two snapshots of herself clad in a black crop top and denim shorts while standing on a balcony overlooking the Legacy West district in Plano.
She wrote in the caption, "idk which is prettier."
The post followed a series of snapshots shared on July 20, which showed Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum in an oversized graphics tee and black bicycle shorts during a visit to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco. She captioned the images, "Texas girl."
Hannah was one of the three people from the Gosselin family who shared their stories on Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, which premiered on July 18. On the docuseries, Collin—Hannah's brother from a group of sextuplet siblings—accused their mother Kate of causing a family rift after her 2010 divorce from Jon.
"I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us," he shared, referring to his older sisters—22-year-old twins Cara and Mady Gosselin—and siblings Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel Gosselin, all 19. "She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way."
Hannah also agreed with Collin, saying on the documentary that he "would be separated" from the rest of the Gosselin kids. "Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us," she recalled. "He would eat dinner at different times than us."
Jon, 46, ended up obtaining sole custody of Hannah and Collin, who spent time in an out-of-home institution in 2018 for what Kate previously described as "educational and social challenges." The three have been living together ever since, though the patriarch said he is estranged from the rest of the Gosselin family.
"I have no access to the kids I'm estranged from," Jon said during his appearance on Dark Side of the 2000s. "I have no idea why they stopped coming. I have no answers. Like, none. It's the worst."
For Kate's part, she alleged that she and members of the family cut ties with Collin due to "unpredictable and violent behavior."
"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," she said a statement shared on social media July 21. "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with."
The 48-year-old continued, "Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help. His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us."
E! News reached out to Collin's manager—who also represents Kate—on the allegation but hasn't heard back.