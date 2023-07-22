This Sweat-Wicking Top Will Keep You Cool and Comfortable on the Hottest Days

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you spend a lot of time outdoors, it can be tough to find wardrobe options that work for you. You need reliable clothing that's comfortable, breathable, stretchy, and sweat-wicking, especially when you are out in the sun.
Be as comfortable as possible for golf, tennis, pickleball, and anything else when you wear the Three Sixty Six Sleeveless Collarless Golf Polo Shirt. It is made from fabric that keeps you cool and dry. This sweat-wicking shirt is lightweight and comfortable. There are 22 colors to choose from in an inclusive range of sizes with options from XS to 3X.
Keep cool no matter what you do when you add the Three Sixty Six Sleeveless Collarless Golf Polo Shirt to your wardrobe. It's an Amazon customer favorite and you'll want one in every color.
Three Sixty Six Sleeveless Collarless Golf Polo Shirt with Zipper- Quick Dry
This top comes in 22 colors and it's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It's made from super breathable fabric and you can adjust the look and fit with the zipper at the front.
If you need some more info before you shop, check out some of the customer reviews.
Three Sixty Six Quick Dry Shirt Reviews
A shopper said, "This too is so comfortable and not restrictive at all, even if you have boobs! I wore it golfing on a few 83-ish degree days and it was great.
Another shared, "This is the perfect equestrian top. I'm in love & will be buying more! It is SO light and breathable, moisture-wicking, and flattering, and still looks really polished instead of looking like athletic wear. I'm not a huge fan of collared shirts, either, so this is the perfect middle ground between a causal tank and a full blown polo."
Someone raved, "I love this shirt! It's lightweight and breathable. I wear this shirt golfing and it's my favorite shirt. Living in Arizona, having a breathable material is key. And when I sweat, it doesn't weigh down this shirt and it stays dry. I would get one of every color! The quality is phenomenal. I was skeptical because of the price but it's definitely worth it!"
A reviewer declared, "This is a great shirt! Breathable & stylish. I loved it so much I now have 2 of them! Runs true to size."
"This top fit well and even playing in 96 degree, humid Texas summer it didn't show sweat through the fabric. It fit comfortably and I loved the salmon color. Somewhat racer back styling and arm holes were cut big enough to allow for my big golf swing but not big enough that any part of my jog bra showed. Overall a great value," a shopper wrote.
