Why Zendaya Will Be MIA From the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Watch : Zendaya's Fashion Emergency Has Stylist Law Roach Coming in Clutch

Zendaya will no longer be serving looks on the 2023 Venice International Film Festival red carpet.

After all, she's no longer set to make an appearance. While her upcoming film Challengers was set to make its world premiere at the Italian film festival Aug. 30, its release has been pushed back to April 2024 due to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, multiple outlets have reported.

The organization behind the Venice Film Festival, La Biennale di Venezia, also confirmed the film would no longer be screened. "Challengers, the movie by Luca Guadagnino that had previously been announced," a note on its website read, "will not participate at the Festival following a decision made by the production."

The Venetian outing would have been Zendaya's first trip to the festival since 2021 where she turned heads in a custom nude Balmain gown at the Dune premiere.