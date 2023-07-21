Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky Dead at 33 After 450-Pound Barbell Falls on His Neck

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The fitness community has lost one of their own.

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died July 15 after a barbell weighing more than 450 pounds fell on his neck while training at The Paradise gym in Sanur, Indonesia, according to The Daily Mail. He was 33.

The influencer was doing squat presses, with the supervision of a spotter, when the bar reportedly fell forward onto his neck, the outlet reports. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but unfortunately died.

Soon after, Paradise Bali posted a tribute to Justyn and the impact he had on the fitness world.

"Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support," a message posted to the gym's account read. "His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family."