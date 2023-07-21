Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky Dead at 33 After 450-Pound Barbell Falls on His Neck

Fitness influencer Justyn Vicky died following a freak accident at a gym in Indonesia. The bodybuilder was doing squat presses when a barbell fell on his neck.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jul 21, 2023 7:22 PMTags
Diet And FitnessCelebritiesFitness
The fitness community has lost one of their own.

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died July 15 after a barbell weighing more than 450 pounds fell on his neck while training at The Paradise gym in Sanur, Indonesia, according to The Daily Mail. He was 33.

The influencer was doing squat presses, with the supervision of a spotter, when the bar reportedly fell forward onto his neck, the outlet reports. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but unfortunately died.

Soon after, Paradise Bali posted a tribute to Justyn and the impact he had on the fitness world.

"Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support," a message posted to the gym's account read. "His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family."

Justyn, who had garnered nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, rose to popularity as a nutrition and weight-loss coach. In fact, his final Instagram post from just last week showed him explaining the benefits of an ice bath.

However, he was so much more than just his career.

"Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support," the statement from Paradise Bali continued. "His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued. He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being."

Though he is gone, he is certainly never forgotten.

"To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable," the message concluded. "Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you've touched, the transformations you've inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together."

People who knew Justyn were quick to rush to the comments section on his final Instagram post.

"He was always full of positive vibes and make me to stay motivated," one user wrote. "I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive."

 

