All the Signs Prince George Is Taking This Future-King Business Seriously

Watch : Prince George Turns 10: See His Official Birthday Portrait!

Prince George should have decades to go before he becomes king, but he's already dressing the part.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child looked significantly adorable in the navy suit and striped tie he wore to the Wimbledon men's singles final July 16, even though he was overshadowed this year by his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's Royal Box debut.

Really, that's a promising development, future monarchs better off being the relatively boring siblings who don't attract all the headlines, for better or worse—though ultimately for better. George can ask his dad about that one day.

But natty threads are also pretty par for the course for George as he and his father embark on what promises to be a golden era for mini-me ensembles and a key chapter of their respective royal educations.

And sporting events are certainly a clever way to start injecting official responsibility into a 10-year-old's schedule. Especially when there's pizza.