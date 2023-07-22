All the Signs Prince George Is Taking This Future-King Business Seriously

Prince George should have decades to go before he becomes king, but he's already dressing the part.
And Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child looked significantly adorable in the navy suit and striped tie he wore to the Wimbledon men's singles final July 16, even though he was overshadowed this year by his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's Royal Box debut.
Really, that's a promising development, future monarchs better off being the relatively boring siblings who don't attract all the headlines, for better or worse—though ultimately for better. George can ask his dad about that one day.
But natty threads are also pretty par for the course for George as he and his father embark on what promises to be a golden era for mini-me ensembles and a key chapter of their respective royal educations.
And sporting events are certainly a clever way to start injecting official responsibility into a 10-year-old's schedule. Especially when there's pizza.
Because though it seems as if only yesterday George was wearing shorts and high socks in his birthday portraits (relax, it's only been two years, though 5-year-old Prince Louis is the sole master of that realm now), he's going to be increasingly more visible in public life alongside his parents.
The new era symbolically began when, serving as a Page of Honor, George became the youngest future king to have a formal role in a coronation when his granddad King Charles III was crowned in May. (The now-reigning monarch was only 4 for his mum Queen Elizabeth II's big day in 1953).
"Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter observed to E! News ahead of the event, which was watched by an estimated 400 million people. "A big part of their mission as parents was to make sure their kids have as normal a childhood as possible. And when deciding what role, or if he should even have a role, at the coronation, there was a lot of back and forth."
And while that test—which he passed with flying Union Jack colors—didn't necessarily signal full speed ahead for George, he is at the age (double digits as of July 22) at which his future career is going to be playing more of a role in his current day-to-day.
So it's a good thing his mom taught him how to knot his own tie last year. But though a corner office has already been reserved for George at The Firm, no one is handing over the key to the executive washroom just yet.
Rather, his next hurdle to clear is Year 6 at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where he, Charlotte and Louis all started last September. The Wales family relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be nearby. (Previously George and Charlotte attended Thomas's Battersea in South London, making him the first in the Wales line of the family to go to a co-ed school before university.)
"Stability at home is so important to me," William, who along with brother Prince Harry attended boarding school from the age of 8, told British GQ in 2017. "I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world, and that is so important to both of us as parents. I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life."
Getting William and Harry "out there" was also a priority for Princess Diana, who championed her sons' real-world education before her untimely death in 1997, bringing them with her to visit homeless shelters and hospital wards.
"I want my boys to have an understanding of people's emotions, their insecurities, people's distress, and their hopes and dreams," she said in her revelatory 1995 Panorama interview.
Born in 1982, William didn't even really know that he was second in line to the throne until other kids asked him about it at school, his parents wanting him to focus on the business of being a kid. Diana would tell him that all those photographers just wanted pictures of her and to pay them no mind.
Charles, whose grandfather King George VI was on the throne when he was born in 1948, also had no real idea of his place in the monarchy until he was a bit older and realized why people were so interested in everything he did.
"I think it's something that dawns on you with the most ghastly inexorable sense," Charles said in an interview on the occasion of his 21st birthday in 1969. "And slowly you get the idea that you have a certain duty and responsibility."
Following his split from Diana in 1992, he felt "very strongly" that then 10-year-old William and 8-year-old Harry "should be protected as much as possible from being dragged from pillar to post," saying, per biographer Sally Bedell Smith, "I don't want them to do too many official things until they have to."
Charles ended up waiting in the wings 74 years for the promotion that's icky to want but which he had to spend most of his life preparing for nonetheless. In turn, William, now the Prince of Wales as the eldest son of the current monarch, is already on deck with his father, steering the royal ship through this uncertain era following the end of Queen Elizabeth II's unprecedented 70-year reign.
But George doesn't have to come aboard quite yet.
William and Kate are "gradually introducing their children to the importance of the monarchy," Carpenter said. "And no one finds the monarchy more important, because they are at the center of it themselves."
Yet the couple made a concerted decision early on not to unnecessarily parade their children around just to please the masses. And, the royal expert noted, the public at least seems to understand that "being too much in the spotlight can cause mental health issues if it happens at too young an age. Parents have to be very protective of their children."
But George and Charlotte so far seem to take after their parents when it comes to looking at ease in front of a crowd. (Louis, in his golden age of pulling faces, is a natural, too, but he's still a bit too young for the Royal Box at Wimbledon.)
"While William and Kate are keen to shield them from too much public scrutiny and press attention," Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2022 book The New Royals, "the children are now at an age where the know how to behave in front of the cameras"—Charlotte's occasional cheek aside—"and they are aware of the importance of their parents' roles supporting the Queen and the monarchy."
The book obviously went to press before the queen died Sept. 8 at the age of 96, but the sentiment handily translates to the family's current status, George, dad and grandpa all having moved up a rung on the gilded ladder.
"I think royal duty is extremely important," William told the BBC in 2016. "It's part of the fabric of what the royal family and any future monarch has. I take my responsibilities very seriously. But it's about finding your own way at the right time and if you're not careful duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at a very early age, and I think you've got to develop into the duty role."
At least for those who are asked to start doing their part at an early age, there's pizza. At which time George's main objective should just be to avoid getting sauce on his blazer.
