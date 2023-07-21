Millie Bobby Brown Shares Glimpse Inside Six Flags Trip With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a day out in the Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star recently gave followers a peek into her recent outing at Six Flags Over Georgia with her fiancé, little sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends. Among the highlights from their day of thrills? Jake helping himself to some of her Dippin' Dots ice cream treat and Millie riding a roller coaster and walking in the park with Ava, wearing matching pink Wonder Woman capes.

"Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia!" the 19-year-old wrote in her July 20 post. "Thank you for having me #SixFlagsMemories #SixFlagsOverGeorgia."

Of course, Millie, who has a home in Atlanta where the Netflix series films, is no stranger to Six Flags Over Georgia. In fact, she's previously visited the park with costars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp.

The actress and Jake, the 21-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, have been together for two years first connecting on Instagram.