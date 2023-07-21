Millie Bobby Brown Shares Glimpse Inside Six Flags Trip With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi spent time at a Georgia theme park with her younger sister Ava. Get details about their outing.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a day out in the Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star recently gave followers a peek into her recent outing at Six Flags Over Georgia with her fiancé, little sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends. Among the highlights from their day of thrills? Jake helping himself to some of her Dippin' Dots ice cream treat and Millie riding a roller coaster and walking in the park with Ava, wearing matching pink Wonder Woman capes.

"Had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia!" the 19-year-old wrote in her July 20 post. "Thank you for having me #SixFlagsMemories #SixFlagsOverGeorgia."

Of course, Millie, who has a home in Atlanta where the Netflix series films, is no stranger to Six Flags Over Georgia. In fact, she's previously visited the park with costars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlinSadie Sink and Noah Schnapp.

The actress and Jake, the 21-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, have been together for two years first connecting on Instagram.

And they even shared their major milestone on the special media platform, announcing their engagement in April by sharing a sweet romantic black and white photo with her ring fully in view. Quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover," captioned her post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The following month, Millie paid tribute to Jake on his 21st birthday while reflecting on their life together. "This sums us up," she captioned her Instagram post. "In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

Scroll on to see Millie and Jake on their Six Flags outing and look back at their road to engagement:

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

TheImageDirect.com
June 2023: Night out in NYC

Millie and Jake were spotted out to dinner at Don Angie in New York City's West Village in June 2023, where they were joined by Millie's parents Kelly and Robert Brown

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

